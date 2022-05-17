Box scores from Gibson County area teams during Week 10 of spring sports

Week 10 of the high school spring season has started with region tournaments and sectionals set for this week. Here are the box scores of games involving Gibson County area teams:

MONDAY

Baseball

Region 6-3A Semifinals

South Gibson 3, Chester County 2

Chester Co. 000 020 0 — 2 5 4 S. Gibson 101 100 X — 3 4 0

WP: Connell Hardin (4-0). LP: Hunter McLemore. HR: SG – Jack Brafa (3). 3B: CC- Kallen Emison. 2B – SG – Bryson Robbins. Leading hitters: SG – Brafa 2-3. Records: SG 25-10.

Region 6-2A Semifinals

Milan 13, Stewart County 3

Stewart Co. 003 000 X — 3 5 0 Milan 110 029 X — 13 10 0

WP: Jacob Sitton (6-4). LP: Lehman. 3B: M – Eli Belew. 2B: M – Belew, Rye Maxwell, Taylor Hill; SC – Page, Brown-Galvin, Bradshaw. Leading hitters: M – Belew 2-4, Maxwell 2-3, Grayson Stuckey 2-3, Taylor Hill 4-4. Records: M 21-12.

Region 7-1A Semifinals

Peabody 7, Dresden 3

Dresden 000 021 0 — 3 5 2 Peabody 002 050 X — 7 6 2

WP: Eli Girard (6-3). LP: Finney. HR: P – Orlandis Ivory (2). 3B: D – Chandler Turnbow. Leading hitters: D – Turnbow 2-3, Jett 2-3. Records: P 19-11.

Bradford 7, Peabody 1

Halls 100 000 0 — 1 4 4 Bradford 010 213 X — 7 6 1

WP: Cole Cates (7-4). LP: Christian Maness. HR: B – Braxton Whitney 2 (3). Leading hitters: B – Whitney 2-4. Records: B 16-18.

Region 6-1A Semifinals

McKenzie 11, West Carroll 1

W. Carroll 000 100 X — 1 2 3 McKenzie 600 302 X — 11 8 0

WP: Ty Anderson. LP: Seth Edwards (3-3). HR: M – Jake McDaniel. 3B: M – Jackson Cassidy. 2B: M – Brayden Birmingham. Leading hitters: M – Cassidy 2-3. Records: WC 14-15.

Softball

Region 6-3A Semifinals

Lexington 9, South Gibson 0

S. Gibson 000 000 0 — 0 1 0 Lexington 130 113 X — 9 10 0

WP: Cadey McDaniel. LP: Emmi Whittemore (13-4). HR: L – Kyrsten Brown, Marley Maness. 2B: L – Kylie Waldrep. Leading hitters: L – Brown 3-3, Shay Hollingsworth 2-4, Maness 3-4. Records: L 27-10.

Region 7-1A Semifinals

Peabody 10, South Fulton 9

Peabody 210 121 3 — 10 10 9 S. Fulton 032 211 0 — 9 9 5

WP: Ally Webb (4-9). LP: Gray. 3B: SF – Barclay. 2B: P – Ann Taylor Elliott, Briana Jordan, Kyla Woffard; SF – Gray. Leading hitters: P – Kayte Marie Greer 2-4, Wofford 2-3; SF – Richert 2-4, Lee 2-4. Records: P 8-17.