Box scores from Gibson County area teams during Week 10 of spring sports
Week 10 of the high school spring season has started with region tournaments and sectionals set for this week. Here are the box scores of games involving Gibson County area teams:
MONDAY
Baseball
Region 6-3A Semifinals
South Gibson 3, Chester County 2
|Chester Co.
|000
|020
|0
|—
|2 5 4
|S. Gibson
|101
|100
|X
|—
|3 4 0
WP: Connell Hardin (4-0). LP: Hunter McLemore. HR: SG – Jack Brafa (3). 3B: CC- Kallen Emison. 2B – SG – Bryson Robbins. Leading hitters: SG – Brafa 2-3. Records: SG 25-10.
Region 6-2A Semifinals
Milan 13, Stewart County 3
|Stewart Co.
|003
|000
|X
|—
|3 5 0
|Milan
|110
|029
|X
|—
|13 10 0
WP: Jacob Sitton (6-4). LP: Lehman. 3B: M – Eli Belew. 2B: M – Belew, Rye Maxwell, Taylor Hill; SC – Page, Brown-Galvin, Bradshaw. Leading hitters: M – Belew 2-4, Maxwell 2-3, Grayson Stuckey 2-3, Taylor Hill 4-4. Records: M 21-12.
Region 7-1A Semifinals
Peabody 7, Dresden 3
|Dresden
|000
|021
|0
|—
|3 5 2
|Peabody
|002
|050
|X
|—
|7 6 2
WP: Eli Girard (6-3). LP: Finney. HR: P – Orlandis Ivory (2). 3B: D – Chandler Turnbow. Leading hitters: D – Turnbow 2-3, Jett 2-3. Records: P 19-11.
Bradford 7, Peabody 1
|Halls
|100
|000
|0
|—
|1 4 4
|Bradford
|010
|213
|X
|—
|7 6 1
WP: Cole Cates (7-4). LP: Christian Maness. HR: B – Braxton Whitney 2 (3). Leading hitters: B – Whitney 2-4. Records: B 16-18.
Region 6-1A Semifinals
McKenzie 11, West Carroll 1
|W. Carroll
|000
|100
|X
|—
|1 2 3
|McKenzie
|600
|302
|X
|—
|11 8 0
WP: Ty Anderson. LP: Seth Edwards (3-3). HR: M – Jake McDaniel. 3B: M – Jackson Cassidy. 2B: M – Brayden Birmingham. Leading hitters: M – Cassidy 2-3. Records: WC 14-15.
Softball
Region 6-3A Semifinals
Lexington 9, South Gibson 0
|S. Gibson
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 1 0
|Lexington
|130
|113
|X
|—
|9 10 0
WP: Cadey McDaniel. LP: Emmi Whittemore (13-4). HR: L – Kyrsten Brown, Marley Maness. 2B: L – Kylie Waldrep. Leading hitters: L – Brown 3-3, Shay Hollingsworth 2-4, Maness 3-4. Records: L 27-10.
Region 7-1A Semifinals
Peabody 10, South Fulton 9
|Peabody
|210
|121
|3
|—
|10 10 9
|S. Fulton
|032
|211
|0
|—
|9 9 5
WP: Ally Webb (4-9). LP: Gray. 3B: SF – Barclay. 2B: P – Ann Taylor Elliott, Briana Jordan, Kyla Woffard; SF – Gray. Leading hitters: P – Kayte Marie Greer 2-4, Wofford 2-3; SF – Richert 2-4, Lee 2-4. Records: P 8-17.