Gibson County names Charles Rogers new football coach

Gibson County has found its new high school football coach for the 2022 season in Charles Rogers.

Rogers replaces Cody Finley, who retired following the 2021 season.

This is Rogers’ first head coaching job, but he has had multiple stints as a defensive coordinator, including schools in West Tennessee.

Rogers comes to Gibson County from Bob Jones (Ala.), where he was the co-defensive coordinator.

Prior to Bob Jones, Rogers spent one season at Lake County in 2020 as the assistant head coach/defensive coordinator as the Falcons reached the Class 1A semifinals. He was at Haywood in 2019 as the defensive backs coach when the Tomcats went 11-2 and reached the Class 4A semifinals. He was at Germantown the prior two season as a defensive backs coach as the team went 23-2 and reached the third round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Gibson County went 22-37 in the six seasons that Finley was in charge. The Pioneers went 2-6 last season, missing out on the Class 2A playoffs.

Rogers spent four years in the U.S. Marines after college.