Doreen Widd Gill

Funeral services for Mrs. Doreen Gill were held at 4 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 in the sanctuary of Central Avenue Christian Church with Bro. Terry Hansen officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Gill, 96, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 at AHC Humboldt.

She was born in Bradford West Yorkshire, England to the late George Widd and Doris (Thompson) Widd. After marrying and moving to the United States, she was the manager of the local Wayne Gossard Outlet Store. She was a longtime, faithful member of Central Avenue Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Widd and Doris (Thompson) Widd Haley; step-father, Joseph Haley; husband, Howard H. Gill; grandson, Jason Blackburn; and son-in-law, Gary Blackburn.

She is survived by her son, David Gill and wife Donna of Maryville, Tenn.; daughters, Carol Sikes and husband Marvin of Humboldt, Tenn., Beverly Roberson and husband Mike of Mt. Pleasant, Tenn., and Pamela Blackburn of Frankfort, Ky.; grandchildren, Josh Gill, Jake Gill, Kelly Walker, Christy Gingrow (Kris), Andy Roberson (Jennifer), Hayley Roberson, Scott Blackburn (Tonya) and Kevin Blackburn (Taylor); and great-grandchildren, Peyton, Chelsea, Carter, Addison, Hannah, Grayson and Tanner.

Those honoring her as pallbearers were Scott Blackburn, Kevin Blackburn, Peyton Blackburn, Andy Roberson, Josh Gill and Kris Gingrow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Central Avenue Christian Church, 1501 Osborne Street, Humboldt, TN 38343.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.