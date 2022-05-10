Donna Brashier

Funeral services for Ms. Donna Marie Brashier, age 69 of Milan, will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the Bodkin Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Gibson County Memory Gardens near Milan.

Visitation with the family will take place on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Born to the late James Rolf and Rada Irene Kelley Brashier on November 12, 1952, Donna passed away May 6, 2022 at Jackson General Hospital.

Ms. Brashier was a Milan resident for most of her life. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Milan. Ms. Brashier worked as a nurse at the Humboldt hospital for 25 years before retiring from Milan General Hospital.

She is survived by her daughter, Amy (Jonathan) Murphree of Milan, Tenn; brother, Ricky (Laurie) Brashier of Olive Branch, Miss; sister, Johnnie Brashier of Milan, Tenn; grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan) Dodd of Knoxville, Tenn, Dylan (Nikki) Murphree of Milan, Tenn; and great-grandchildren, Sayler Murphree, Blakely Dodd and Chase Dodd.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.