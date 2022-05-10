Box scores from Gibson County area teams during Week 9 of spring sports

Week 9 of the high school spring season has started, and district champions will be decided this week. Here are the box scores of games involving Gibson County area teams:

MONDAY

Baseball

District 12-2A Tournament

Milan 12, Gibson County 5

Gibson Co. 210 010 0 — 5 9 3 Milan 300 333 X — 12 12 2

WP: Jacob Sitton (5-4). LP: Connor Hill. Sv: Hudson Hooker (2). HR: GC – John Carter Phillips, Dabbs. 2B: M – Eli Belew 2, Hooker, Taylor Hill; GC – Avery Criswell, Cole Lannom. Leading hitters: M – Belew 2-3, Rye Maxwell 2-4, Hooker 2-4, Hill 2-3; GC – Criswell 2-3, Lannom 2-3. Records: M 19-12; GC 19-12.

District 13-1A Tournament

Bradford 8, Dresden 5

Bradford 340 010 0 — 8 8 2 Dresden 000 120 2 — 5 6 0

WP: Cole Cates (5-4). LP: Chandler Turnbow. HR: B – Cole Cates (1), Blane Fisher (1). 2B: B – Fisher; D – Eddings, Williams. Leading hitters: B – Fisher 3-4; D – Tatum Oliver 2-4. Records: B 14-18.

District 12-1A Tournament

West Carroll 12, Frank Hughes 7

F. Hughes 100 042 0 — 7 5 6 W. Carroll 201 216 X — 12 10 4

WP: Seth Edwards (3-2). LP: Grady Seltzer. 2B: WC – Jason Langston 2; Konnor Lineberry, Weston Lineberry 2. Leading hitters: WC – Langston 3-4, Noaln Grant 2-3, Briggs Easley 2-4; FH – W. Lineberry 2-2, K. Lineberry 2-4. Records: WC 14-13.

Soccer

District 12-A Tournament

Peabody 2, Milan 1 (OT)

Goals: P – Junior Capetillo, Alberto Torres; M – Luke Hardee. Assists: P – Colin Hickerson. Saves: P – Derek DeHaan 4. Records: P 5-10.

District 13-A Tournament

Gibson County 6, South Fulton 0

Goals: GC – Reese McVay 2, Aiden Bradberry, Carter Yule, Cameron Nolan, Eli Patterson. Records: GC 7-8.

District 14-AA Tournament

South Gibson 4, Obion County 0

Goals: SG – Ross Crenshaw 2, JC McKnight, Ethan Norris. Assists: SG – Crenshaw 2, McKnight. Saves: SG – Lake Lovorn 5, Brooks Waugh 1. Records: SG 12-2.

Softball

District 14-1A Tournament

Peabody 20, Middleton 10

Middleton 215 02X X — 10 9 4 Peabody 3(12)2 3XX X — 20 10 3

WP: Ally Webb (3-9). LP: Mott. 3B: M – Ross. 2B: P – Briana Jordan; M – Ross. Leading hitters: P – Webb 2-4, Izzie Jones 3-4, Kayte Marie Greer 2-3; M – Bizzell 2-4, Ross 2-3, Tigner 2-3. Records: P 8-16.

Halls 16, Peabody 1

Peabody 100 0XX X — 1 3 5 Halls 360 7XX X — 16 12 0

WP: Danehower. LP: Kelton Bailey (5-8). 2B: H – Powell, Williams, Danehower. Leading hitters: P – Briana Jordan 2-2; H – Danehower 2-2, Turnbow 2-2, Goforth 2-3, Williams 2-3. Records: 8-17.

District 12-2A Tournament

Westview 4, Milan 1

Milan 100 000 0 — 1 2 0 Westview 010 210 X — 4 9 2

WP: Hazlewood. LP: Shelby Greene. 3B: W – Rogers. 2B: W – Rogers. Leading hitters: W – Rogers 2-2, Barner 2-2. Records: M 8-15.

Union City 7, Gibson County 2

Gibson Co. 000 200 0 — 2 3 6 Union City 051 001 X — 7 7 1

WP: Sophie Theobald. LP: Callie Emerson. Leading hitters: UC – Qualls 2-4, Frilling 2-3. Records: GC 7-17.

District 12-3A Tournament

South Side 8, South Gibson 0

South Side 003 000 5 — 8 12 0 S. Gibson 000 000 0 — 0 1 1

WP: Alyssa Clifft. LP: Emmi Whittemore (13-3). 2B: SG – Hannah Wilson; SS – Callie Chrystak, Kimmie Payne. Leading hitters: SS – Elizabeth Vales 2-4, Bre Ramsey 2-4, Kimmie Payne 3-4, Victoria Dorris 2-3. Records: SG 26-8.