Box scores from Gibson County area teams during Week 9 of spring sports
Week 9 of the high school spring season has started, and district champions will be decided this week. Here are the box scores of games involving Gibson County area teams:
MONDAY
Baseball
District 12-2A Tournament
Milan 12, Gibson County 5
|Gibson Co.
|210
|010
|0
|—
|5 9 3
|Milan
|300
|333
|X
|—
|12 12 2
WP: Jacob Sitton (5-4). LP: Connor Hill. Sv: Hudson Hooker (2). HR: GC – John Carter Phillips, Dabbs. 2B: M – Eli Belew 2, Hooker, Taylor Hill; GC – Avery Criswell, Cole Lannom. Leading hitters: M – Belew 2-3, Rye Maxwell 2-4, Hooker 2-4, Hill 2-3; GC – Criswell 2-3, Lannom 2-3. Records: M 19-12; GC 19-12.
District 13-1A Tournament
Bradford 8, Dresden 5
|Bradford
|340
|010
|0
|—
|8 8 2
|Dresden
|000
|120
|2
|—
|5 6 0
WP: Cole Cates (5-4). LP: Chandler Turnbow. HR: B – Cole Cates (1), Blane Fisher (1). 2B: B – Fisher; D – Eddings, Williams. Leading hitters: B – Fisher 3-4; D – Tatum Oliver 2-4. Records: B 14-18.
District 12-1A Tournament
West Carroll 12, Frank Hughes 7
|F. Hughes
|100
|042
|0
|—
|7 5 6
|W. Carroll
|201
|216
|X
|—
|12 10 4
WP: Seth Edwards (3-2). LP: Grady Seltzer. 2B: WC – Jason Langston 2; Konnor Lineberry, Weston Lineberry 2. Leading hitters: WC – Langston 3-4, Noaln Grant 2-3, Briggs Easley 2-4; FH – W. Lineberry 2-2, K. Lineberry 2-4. Records: WC 14-13.
Soccer
District 12-A Tournament
Peabody 2, Milan 1 (OT)
Goals: P – Junior Capetillo, Alberto Torres; M – Luke Hardee. Assists: P – Colin Hickerson. Saves: P – Derek DeHaan 4. Records: P 5-10.
District 13-A Tournament
Gibson County 6, South Fulton 0
Goals: GC – Reese McVay 2, Aiden Bradberry, Carter Yule, Cameron Nolan, Eli Patterson. Records: GC 7-8.
District 14-AA Tournament
South Gibson 4, Obion County 0
Goals: SG – Ross Crenshaw 2, JC McKnight, Ethan Norris. Assists: SG – Crenshaw 2, McKnight. Saves: SG – Lake Lovorn 5, Brooks Waugh 1. Records: SG 12-2.
Softball
District 14-1A Tournament
Peabody 20, Middleton 10
|Middleton
|215
|02X
|X
|—
|10 9 4
|Peabody
|3(12)2
|3XX
|X
|—
|20 10 3
WP: Ally Webb (3-9). LP: Mott. 3B: M – Ross. 2B: P – Briana Jordan; M – Ross. Leading hitters: P – Webb 2-4, Izzie Jones 3-4, Kayte Marie Greer 2-3; M – Bizzell 2-4, Ross 2-3, Tigner 2-3. Records: P 8-16.
Halls 16, Peabody 1
|Peabody
|100
|0XX
|X
|—
|1 3 5
|Halls
|360
|7XX
|X
|—
|16 12 0
WP: Danehower. LP: Kelton Bailey (5-8). 2B: H – Powell, Williams, Danehower. Leading hitters: P – Briana Jordan 2-2; H – Danehower 2-2, Turnbow 2-2, Goforth 2-3, Williams 2-3. Records: 8-17.
District 12-2A Tournament
Westview 4, Milan 1
|Milan
|100
|000
|0
|—
|1 2 0
|Westview
|010
|210
|X
|—
|4 9 2
WP: Hazlewood. LP: Shelby Greene. 3B: W – Rogers. 2B: W – Rogers. Leading hitters: W – Rogers 2-2, Barner 2-2. Records: M 8-15.
Union City 7, Gibson County 2
|Gibson Co.
|000
|200
|0
|—
|2 3 6
|Union City
|051
|001
|X
|—
|7 7 1
WP: Sophie Theobald. LP: Callie Emerson. Leading hitters: UC – Qualls 2-4, Frilling 2-3. Records: GC 7-17.
District 12-3A Tournament
South Side 8, South Gibson 0
|South Side
|003
|000
|5
|—
|8 12 0
|S. Gibson
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 1 1
WP: Alyssa Clifft. LP: Emmi Whittemore (13-3). 2B: SG – Hannah Wilson; SS – Callie Chrystak, Kimmie Payne. Leading hitters: SS – Elizabeth Vales 2-4, Bre Ramsey 2-4, Kimmie Payne 3-4, Victoria Dorris 2-3. Records: SG 26-8.