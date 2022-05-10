 Skip to content

84th West TN Strawberry Festival Humboldt Floats & Royalty

Growing Sweet Berries was a hit in both the Jr. Parade and the Grand Floats Parade winning Humboldt first place each day.

 

Without Dance, What’s the Point finished second in Humboldt Floats in the Jr. Floats Parade and the Grand Floats Parade.

 

Berry Sweet Picnic placed third in Humboldt floats of the Grand Floats Parade.

 

Berry Best Fun at the Fair was first place winner of Humboldt mini Floats in the Jr. Parade.

 

Hostess Princess Royalty Float

 

Jr. Hostess Princess Royalty Float

 

Territorial Royalty Float

 

Ms. Teen Territorial Royalty Float

 

Jr. Ms. Territorial Royalty Float

 

Little Ms. Territorial Royalty Float

Posted in Breaking News, Humboldt Chronicle - News, Humboldt Chronicle Breaking News, News

