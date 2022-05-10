84th West TN Strawberry Festival Humboldt Floats & Royalty

Growing Sweet Berries was a hit in both the Jr. Parade and the Grand Floats Parade winning Humboldt first place each day.
Without Dance, What’s the Point finished second in Humboldt Floats in the Jr. Floats Parade and the Grand Floats Parade.
Berry Sweet Picnic placed third in Humboldt floats of the Grand Floats Parade.
Berry Best Fun at the Fair was first place winner of Humboldt mini Floats in the Jr. Parade.
Hostess Princess Royalty Float
Jr. Hostess Princess Royalty Float
Territorial Royalty Float
Ms. Teen Territorial Royalty Float
Jr. Ms. Territorial Royalty Float
Little Ms. Territorial Royalty Float