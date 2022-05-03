Box scores from Gibson County area teams during Week 8 of spring sports

Week 8 of the high school spring season has started. Here are the box scores of games involving Gibson County area teams:

TUESDAY

Baseball

South Gibson 6, McKenzie 5

McKenzie 220 001 0 — 5 5 2 S. Gibson 150 000 X — 6 8 5

WP: Gage Nesbitt (5-0). LP: Hayden Hixon. 2B: SG – Connell Hardin 2, Alex Pruett; M – Zayden McCaslin. Leading hitters: SG – Hardin 2-4, Pruett 2-3; M – Jake McDaniel 2-4. Records: SG 21-9.

Gibson County 8, Crockett County 6

Crockett Co. 010 500 0 — 6 9 2 Gibson Co. 201 500 X — 8 10 1

WP: Bryce Simpson. LP: Gould. HR: GC – Isaac Goad, John Cater Phillips 2. 2B: GC – Goad, Cole Lannom; CC – Hurst, Garrett. Leading hitters: GC – Goad 2-4, Phillips 2-2, Simpson 3-4; CC – Riley 2-4, Combs 2-4, Garrett 2-3, Hurst 2-3. Records: GC 18-11.

Boys Soccer

South Gibson 6, Covington 1

Goals: SG – Ross Crenshaw 3, Grant Goodman, Kaleb McCauley, JC McKnight. Assists: SG – Goodman, Muhammed Qaadan, McKnight. Saves: SG – Lake Lovorn 3. Records: 11-2.

Haywood 3, Gibson County 1

Goals: GC – Fletcher Martin. Records: GC 6-7.

Softball

South Side 4, Milan 3

Milan 003 00X X — 3 2 0 South Side 013 0XX X — 4 7 2

WP: Alyssa Clifft. LP: Mary Ellen Montgomery (7-10). HR: SS – Callie Chrystak. 2B: M – Jazmyne Brown; SS – Christiana Carter, Kimmie Payne. Records: M 7-13.

South Side 8, Milan 1

Milan 001 00X X — 1 5 1 South Side 204 2XX X — 8 10 2

WP: Kimmie Payne. LP: Shelby Greene (0-4). 2B: SS – Kimmie Payne, Bre Ramsey, Camden Robertson. Leading hitters: M – Ashley Williamson 2-3; SS – Payne 3-3, Ramsey 2-3, Elizabeth Vales 2-3. Records: M 7-14.

Crockett County 9, Gibson County 3

Crockett Co. 203 040 0 — 9 12 5 Gibson Co. 011 001 0 — 3 8 2

WP: Miller. LP: Callie Emerson. 2B: GC – Emily Porter; CC – Tibbs, White. Leading hitters: GC – Maya Turner 2-4, Porter 2-4, Macy Ruth Chandler 2-4; CC – White 2-5, Tibbs 2-4, Goldsby 3-3, Bursey 2-3. Records: GC 7-15.

MONDAY

Baseball

Bradford 15, Bruceton 11

Bruceton 001 410 5 — 11 11 6 Bradford 205 314 X — 15 12 4

WP: Dylan Brauer (4-4). LP: Landon Boyd. HR: Bra – Cason Sharp (4); Bru – Brennen Hollingsworth. 2B: Bra – Cole Cates, Koen Knott, Ethan Richardson, Sharp, Braxton Whitney; Bru – Preston Hollingsworth, Benjamin Crews, James Noe. Leading hitters: Bra – Bryce Arnold 2-4, Sharp 3-4, Cates 2-3, Whitney 2-4; Bru – Crews 2-5, B. Hollingsworth 2-4. Records: Bra 11-18.

South Gibson 10, Peabody 2

Peabody 000 200 0 — 2 1 4 S. Gibson 012 700 X — 10 11 3

WP: Bryson Robbins (1-0). LP: Eli Girard (4-3). 3B: SG – Dawson Ellis. 2B: SG – Joseph Alford, Robbins. Leading hitters: SG – Robbins 2-4, Levi Bryant 2-4, Turner Murchison 3-4. Records: SG 20-9; P 15-11.

Gibson County 6, Obion County 2

Obion Co. 000 010 1 — 2 4 4 Gibson Co. 203 100 X — 6 7 0

WP: Avery Criswell. LP: Clark. 3B: GC – Bryce Simpson. 2B: GC – Criswell. Leading hitters: GC – Simpson 2-3; OC – Yates 2-4. Records: GC 17-11.

Boys Soccer

Madison 6, Peabody 0

Records: P 4-9 (2-1).

Softball

Milan 4, Halls 0

Halls 000 XXX X — 0 0 0 Milan 31X XXX X — 4 8 0

WP: Mary Ellen Montgomery (7-9). LP: Danehower. 2B: M – Mary Ellen Montgomery, Sara Ulrich. Records: M 7-12.

Huntingdon 12, Gibson County 4

Huntingdon 020 600 4 — 12 13 2 Gibson Co. 020 020 0 — 4 5 3

WP: Kreuziger. LP: Hannah Prestininzi. HR: H – Gibson, Sanders. 3B: GC – Macy Ruth Chandler. 2B: H – Gibson, Byars, Pulling. Leading hitters: H – Gibson 3-5, Canovan 3-4, Moore 2-3. Records: H 7-14 (2-7 12-2A).

Obion County 14, Peabody 4

Peabody 000 040 X — 4 5 5 Obion Co. 033 314 X — 14 14 0

LP: Kelton Bailey (5-6). HR: P – Briana Jordan (3). 2B: OC – Travis, Fussell 2, Caldwell. Leading hitters: P – Jordan 2-2; OC – Caldwell 2-4, Travis 2-4, Fussell 2-3, Martin 2-3, Key 2-3. Records: P 6-15.