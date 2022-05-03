Box scores from Gibson County area teams during Week 8 of spring sports
Week 8 of the high school spring season has started. Here are the box scores of games involving Gibson County area teams:
TUESDAY
Baseball
South Gibson 6, McKenzie 5
|McKenzie
|220
|001
|0
|—
|5 5 2
|S. Gibson
|150
|000
|X
|—
|6 8 5
WP: Gage Nesbitt (5-0). LP: Hayden Hixon. 2B: SG – Connell Hardin 2, Alex Pruett; M – Zayden McCaslin. Leading hitters: SG – Hardin 2-4, Pruett 2-3; M – Jake McDaniel 2-4. Records: SG 21-9.
Gibson County 8, Crockett County 6
|Crockett Co.
|010
|500
|0
|—
|6 9 2
|Gibson Co.
|201
|500
|X
|—
|8 10 1
WP: Bryce Simpson. LP: Gould. HR: GC – Isaac Goad, John Cater Phillips 2. 2B: GC – Goad, Cole Lannom; CC – Hurst, Garrett. Leading hitters: GC – Goad 2-4, Phillips 2-2, Simpson 3-4; CC – Riley 2-4, Combs 2-4, Garrett 2-3, Hurst 2-3. Records: GC 18-11.
Boys Soccer
South Gibson 6, Covington 1
Goals: SG – Ross Crenshaw 3, Grant Goodman, Kaleb McCauley, JC McKnight. Assists: SG – Goodman, Muhammed Qaadan, McKnight. Saves: SG – Lake Lovorn 3. Records: 11-2.
Haywood 3, Gibson County 1
Goals: GC – Fletcher Martin. Records: GC 6-7.
Softball
South Side 4, Milan 3
|Milan
|003
|00X
|X
|—
|3 2 0
|South Side
|013
|0XX
|X
|—
|4 7 2
WP: Alyssa Clifft. LP: Mary Ellen Montgomery (7-10). HR: SS – Callie Chrystak. 2B: M – Jazmyne Brown; SS – Christiana Carter, Kimmie Payne. Records: M 7-13.
South Side 8, Milan 1
|Milan
|001
|00X
|X
|—
|1 5 1
|South Side
|204
|2XX
|X
|—
|8 10 2
WP: Kimmie Payne. LP: Shelby Greene (0-4). 2B: SS – Kimmie Payne, Bre Ramsey, Camden Robertson. Leading hitters: M – Ashley Williamson 2-3; SS – Payne 3-3, Ramsey 2-3, Elizabeth Vales 2-3. Records: M 7-14.
Crockett County 9, Gibson County 3
|Crockett Co.
|203
|040
|0
|—
|9 12 5
|Gibson Co.
|011
|001
|0
|—
|3 8 2
WP: Miller. LP: Callie Emerson. 2B: GC – Emily Porter; CC – Tibbs, White. Leading hitters: GC – Maya Turner 2-4, Porter 2-4, Macy Ruth Chandler 2-4; CC – White 2-5, Tibbs 2-4, Goldsby 3-3, Bursey 2-3. Records: GC 7-15.
MONDAY
Baseball
Bradford 15, Bruceton 11
|Bruceton
|001
|410
|5
|—
|11 11 6
|Bradford
|205
|314
|X
|—
|15 12 4
WP: Dylan Brauer (4-4). LP: Landon Boyd. HR: Bra – Cason Sharp (4); Bru – Brennen Hollingsworth. 2B: Bra – Cole Cates, Koen Knott, Ethan Richardson, Sharp, Braxton Whitney; Bru – Preston Hollingsworth, Benjamin Crews, James Noe. Leading hitters: Bra – Bryce Arnold 2-4, Sharp 3-4, Cates 2-3, Whitney 2-4; Bru – Crews 2-5, B. Hollingsworth 2-4. Records: Bra 11-18.
South Gibson 10, Peabody 2
|Peabody
|000
|200
|0
|—
|2 1 4
|S. Gibson
|012
|700
|X
|—
|10 11 3
WP: Bryson Robbins (1-0). LP: Eli Girard (4-3). 3B: SG – Dawson Ellis. 2B: SG – Joseph Alford, Robbins. Leading hitters: SG – Robbins 2-4, Levi Bryant 2-4, Turner Murchison 3-4. Records: SG 20-9; P 15-11.
Gibson County 6, Obion County 2
|Obion Co.
|000
|010
|1
|—
|2 4 4
|Gibson Co.
|203
|100
|X
|—
|6 7 0
WP: Avery Criswell. LP: Clark. 3B: GC – Bryce Simpson. 2B: GC – Criswell. Leading hitters: GC – Simpson 2-3; OC – Yates 2-4. Records: GC 17-11.
Boys Soccer
Madison 6, Peabody 0
Records: P 4-9 (2-1).
Softball
Milan 4, Halls 0
|Halls
|000
|XXX
|X
|—
|0 0 0
|Milan
|31X
|XXX
|X
|—
|4 8 0
WP: Mary Ellen Montgomery (7-9). LP: Danehower. 2B: M – Mary Ellen Montgomery, Sara Ulrich. Records: M 7-12.
Huntingdon 12, Gibson County 4
|Huntingdon
|020
|600
|4
|—
|12 13 2
|Gibson Co.
|020
|020
|0
|—
|4 5 3
WP: Kreuziger. LP: Hannah Prestininzi. HR: H – Gibson, Sanders. 3B: GC – Macy Ruth Chandler. 2B: H – Gibson, Byars, Pulling. Leading hitters: H – Gibson 3-5, Canovan 3-4, Moore 2-3. Records: H 7-14 (2-7 12-2A).
Obion County 14, Peabody 4
|Peabody
|000
|040
|X
|—
|4 5 5
|Obion Co.
|033
|314
|X
|—
|14 14 0
LP: Kelton Bailey (5-6). HR: P – Briana Jordan (3). 2B: OC – Travis, Fussell 2, Caldwell. Leading hitters: P – Jordan 2-2; OC – Caldwell 2-4, Travis 2-4, Fussell 2-3, Martin 2-3, Key 2-3. Records: P 6-15.