Michael Hart named new Peabody boys basketball coach

In making the final decision for the new boys basketball coach, Peabody principal didn’t have to look far. On Thursday, Peabody announced Michael Hart, who is currently the girls basketball coach, as the new boys basketball coach.

Hart replaces Wes Miller, who resigned earlier this month before taking the boys basketball job at Henry County.

Eric Wilkes, a 1996 graduate of Peabody, will serve as the girls and boys basketball assistant coach.

“These gentlemen will undoubtedly push both programs to a high standard of excellence an character,” Jacobs said. in a press release.

Hart will remain the girls basketball coach and join other coaches in West Tennessee like Middleton’s James Burkley and McKenzie’s John Wilkins, who coach both the boys and girls basketball teams.

Hart has been the girls basketball for the past 10 seasons, accumulating a 165-137 in those 10 years. He has made the region tournament in eight of those 10 seasons with two district championships and a state tournament appearance in 2021.

Peabody boys went 25-10 last season, finishing as district and region runner-up before making a run to the Class 1A state championship game.

Prior to coming to Peabody, Hart was at Gibson County for four seasons — two as girls basketball coach and two as boys basketball coach.

Hart played collegiate basketball at UT Martin before playing professionally overseas for 11 years. He started his coaching career as an assistant at Union City.