2022 Gibson County area spring sports postseason brackets

Postseason play for the 2022 high school spring season is here. Check out all of the brackets related to Gibson County area teams:

DISTRICT TOURNAMENTS

Baseball

District 14-1A

at Humboldt

Thursday, May 5

Game 1: No. 4 Middleton vs. No. 5 Humboldt, 4 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2 Halls vs. No. 3 Lake County, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 6

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 1 Peabody vs. Game 1 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 7

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 3 p.m.

Monday, May 9

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 4 p.m.

Championship, Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10

(if necessary) Championship, Game 2, 4 p.m.

District 12-3A

at South Side

Thursday, May 5

Game 1: No. 1 South Gibson vs. No. 4 Liberty, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2 South Side vs. No. 3 North Side, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 6

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon

Wednesday, May 11

Championship, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 12

(if necessary) Championship, Game 2, 5 p.m.