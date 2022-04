One day after being moved up to the major leagues, Peabody graduate William Woods made his first appearance for the Atlanta Braves.

He pitched the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs. He held the Cubs scoreless with one walk and one strikeout, throwing 18 pitches with 10 of them for strikes.

Woods graduated from Peabody in 2017. He was at Triple-A Gwinnett when he got the call up on Tuesday.