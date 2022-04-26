Funeral services for Mrs. Rhonda Walters were held 2 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022 in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Barry Matthews officiating. Burial followed in New Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Walters, 57, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 14, 1964 to Charles William Conder and Almarine Scarbrough Conder. Mrs. Walters was retired from Humboldt City Schools. She was a member of New Shiloh United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Walters was preceded in death by her father, Charles Conder.

She is survived by her husband, Travis Walters; mother, Almarine Conder; mother-in-law, Betty Walters; daughter, Holly Brown and husband Justin; son, Hunter Walters and wife Ashley; sisters, Debra Matthews and husband David, and Amanda Conder; and grandchildren, Declan, Hadleigh, Luke and Ava Kate.

Those honoring her as pallbearers were Jeff Walters, Steve Walters, Hunter Walters, Mike Walters, David Matthews and Bradley Matthews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Donate Life America at donatelife.net.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.