Peabody graduate William Woods moving to majors with Atlanta Braves

On Tuesday, 2017 Peabody graduate William Woods was called up to the major leagues with the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves put outfielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list and moved Woods up from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Woods, a 23-year old right-handed pitcher, gives the Braves an 11th arm in the bullpen.

He made three appearances with Gwinnett with 2.2 hitless innings, including seven strikeouts. He has also played for Double-A Mississippi this year, where he also made three appearances with five innings pitched. He allowed six runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts with Mississippi.

Woods was taken by Atlanta in the 23rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

During his senior season at Peabody, Woods went 12-2, finishing with a 0.84 ERA, with 119 strikeouts and 16 walks as he led the Golden Tide to a semifinal finish in the Class A state tournament.