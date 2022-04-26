Charles Timberlake

The Reverend, Dr. Charles E. Timberlake of Covington, Tenn. went home to be with the Lord on April 20, 2022. Dr. Timberlake was the pastor of Liberty Baptist Church in Covington and the former pastor of Shelby Forest Baptist Church in Millington.

Affectionately known by his congregation as “Brother Charles”, he was born July 21, 1938 in Milan, Tenn. Dr. Timberlake grew up in Humboldt, Tenn. and graduated from Humboldt High School. He attended Union University, Luther Rice Seminary and ultimately received his Doctor of Divinity from Southern Center for Biblical Studies.

Dr. Timberlake is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bobbye Williams Timberlake; his four children, Sherry (Dave) Wallace of Indianapolis, Ind., Randy (Lisa) Timberlake of Oakland, Tenn., John (Ashlie) Timberlake of Clearwater, Fla., and James (Amy) Timberlake of Wheaton, Ill.; 10 grandchildren, Justin, Jonathan, Stephen, Isaiah, Annalee, Caitlynn, Allison, Meghann, Georgea and Grace; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Denham and Gladys Martin Timberlake; his sister, Betty Reasons; and his brothers, Bill Timberlake and Ray Timberlake.

Dr. Timberlake was a dedicated husband, father, Papa, minister and friend. He enjoyed cooking, fishing and annual trips to the beach. He had a contagious sense of humor and quick wit that always brought joy and laughter, especially to family gatherings. His greatest love was Jesus and family, and his greatest joy was winning others to Christ.

Services will be held at Covington Funeral Home on Saturday, April 30. Visitation for friends and family will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with the funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Antioch Baptist Church cemetery in Humboldt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 2097 Holly Grove Rd. Covington, TN 38019, Attn: Dr. Timberlake Memorial.