Box scores from Gibson County area teams during Week 7 of spring sports

South Gibson’s Connell Hardin tries to tag a Covington runner out during a high school baseball game on April 21, 2022.

Week 7 of the high school spring season has started. Here are the box scores of games involving Gibson County area teams:

MONDAY

Baseball

Perry County 13, West Carroll 2

Perry Co. 534 10X X 13  7  1
W. Carroll 020 00X X 2   4   7

WP: White. LP: Brock Polinski (2-5). 2B: WC – Seth Edwards; PC – Ercher, Richardson. Leading hitters: WC – Jason Langston 2-2, Edwards 2-3; PC – Ary 2-3. Records: WC 9-11 (3-4 12-1A).

Softball

TCA 7, Gibson County 6

Gibson Co. 300 111 0 6   8   2
TCA 211 300 X 7  10  3

WP: Crawford. LP: Hannah Prestininzi. 2B: GC – Macie Tucker; T – Lewis, Yarbrough. Leading hitters: GC – Tucker 3-4; T – Yarbrough 2-4, Crawford 2-3, Henderson 2-3. Records: GC 7-10.

