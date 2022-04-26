| logout
Box scores from Gibson County area teams during Week 7 of spring sports
Week 7 of the high school spring season has started. Here are the box scores of games involving Gibson County area teams:
MONDAY
Baseball
Perry County 13, West Carroll 2
|Perry Co.
|534
|10X
|X
|—
|13 7 1
|W. Carroll
|020
|00X
|X
|—
|2 4 7
WP: White. LP: Brock Polinski (2-5). 2B: WC – Seth Edwards; PC – Ercher, Richardson. Leading hitters: WC – Jason Langston 2-2, Edwards 2-3; PC – Ary 2-3. Records: WC 9-11 (3-4 12-1A).
Softball
TCA 7, Gibson County 6
|Gibson Co.
|300
|111
|0
|—
|6 8 2
|TCA
|211
|300
|X
|—
|7 10 3
WP: Crawford. LP: Hannah Prestininzi. 2B: GC – Macie Tucker; T – Lewis, Yarbrough. Leading hitters: GC – Tucker 3-4; T – Yarbrough 2-4, Crawford 2-3, Henderson 2-3. Records: GC 7-10.