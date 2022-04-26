Box scores from Gibson County area teams during Week 7 of spring sports

Week 7 of the high school spring season has started. Here are the box scores of games involving Gibson County area teams:

MONDAY

Baseball

Perry County 13, West Carroll 2

Perry Co. 534 10X X — 13 7 1 W. Carroll 020 00X X — 2 4 7

WP: White. LP: Brock Polinski (2-5). 2B: WC – Seth Edwards; PC – Ercher, Richardson. Leading hitters: WC – Jason Langston 2-2, Edwards 2-3; PC – Ary 2-3. Records: WC 9-11 (3-4 12-1A).

Softball

TCA 7, Gibson County 6

Gibson Co. 300 111 0 — 6 8 2 TCA 211 300 X — 7 10 3

WP: Crawford. LP: Hannah Prestininzi. 2B: GC – Macie Tucker; T – Lewis, Yarbrough. Leading hitters: GC – Tucker 3-4; T – Yarbrough 2-4, Crawford 2-3, Henderson 2-3. Records: GC 7-10.