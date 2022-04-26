Addy Byars named new Milan girls basketball coach

One month after Fred Morris resigned, Milan has found a new coach to lead the girls basketball team. And the administration found someone familiar to West Tennessee.

Addy (Greer) Byars has been named the new girls basketball coach for the Bulldogs.

“Over her eleven-year career, Coach Byars has experience as a head coach at both the high school and middle school levels,” Milan principal Jennifer Yates said. “We were looking for someone willing to invest in our girls and community for the long term and believe we have found that in Coach Byars. We look forward to the energy and excitement that she will bring to our girls program”

Byars played her high school basketball at West Carroll, where she broke the TSSAA record for blocks in a season with 200. She was an all-state player for the Lady War Eagles.

Byars went on to play college basketball at UT Martin.

This is her second head coaching position on the high school level as she coached Bruceton girls basketball from 2011-14.

For the past seven seasons, Byars has been the girls basketball coach at Lakewood Middle School in Buchanan.

The Lady Bulldogs went 1-21 last season in Morris’ only season in charge.