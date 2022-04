Gibson County high school spring sports schedule for Week 7

Here is the complete high school spring sport lineup for games involving Gibson County area teams for Week 7:

MONDAY

High School Baseball

Greenfield at Bradford, 5 p.m.; Humboldt at South Fulton, 5 p.m.; Perry County at West Carroll, 5:30 p.m.; Peabody at Halls, 6:30 p.m.; Milan at Westview, 6:30 p.m.; North Side at South Gibson, 6:30 p.m.

High School Softball

South Gibson at Lexington, 5 p.m.; Huntingdon at Milan, 5 p.m.; Peabody at Bradford, 5 p.m.; USJ at West Carroll, 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

Milan at Peabody, 4 p.m.; Gibson County at Obion County, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Baseball

Bradford at Greenfield, 5 p.m.; West Carroll at Perry County, 5:30 p.m.; South Fulton at Humboldt, 5:30 p.m.; Halls at Peabody, 6:30 p.m.; South Gibson at North Side, 6:30 p.m.; Gibson County at Union City, 6:30 p.m.; Westview at Milan, 6:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

South Gibson at Madison, 5 p.m.; Sacred Heart at Peabody, 5:30 p.m.; McKenzie at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; Ripley at Milan, 6 p.m.

High School Softball

Peabody at Middleton (DH), 5 p.m.; Milan at Union City, 5 p.m.; Bolivar at South Gibson, 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

South Gibson at Gibson County, 4 p.m.

High School Track & Field

Milan, South Gibson in USJ Meet, 3:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High School Baseball

Dresden at Peabody, 5 p.m.; South Gibson at USJ, 6 p.m.; Union City at Gibson County, 6:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Gibson County at Union City, 5 p.m.; Humboldt at Haywood, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Baseball

Milan at Lexington, 5 p.m.; McKenzie at Bradford, 5 p.m.; Gleason at West Carroll (DH), 5 p.m.; Clarksburg at Humboldt, 5 p.m.; Huntingdon at South Gibson, 6:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Peabody at McKenzie, 5:30 p.m.; Dyer County at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at Ripley, 6 p.m.; Jackson Christian at Milan, 6 p.m.

High School Softball

West Carroll at Greenfield, 4:30 p.m.; Westview at Gibson County, 5 p.m.; South Gibson at North Side, 5 p.m.; Peabody at Crockett County, 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

Milan at South Gibson, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Baseball

Peabody at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at South Fulton, 6 p.m.; Milan at Obion County, 6:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Gibson County at Middleton, 6 p.m.

High School Softball

Gibson County at Dresden, 5 p.m.; Liberty at South Gibson, 5 p.m.; West Carroll at Crockett County, 5 p.m.; Humboldt at Middleton (DH), 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Baseball

South Gibson at Hardin County, noon; Peabody at Milan, 3 p.m.; Middleton at Bradford, TBA

High School Boys Soccer

Middleton at Peabody, 11:30 a.m.