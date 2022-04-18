Box scores from Gibson County area teams during Week 6 of spring sports

Week 6 of the high school spring season has started. Here are the box scores of games involving Gibson County area teams:

MONDAY

Baseball

Soccer

Gibson County 2, Milan 1

Goals: GC – Aiden Bradberry, KJ Cardwell; M – Luke Hardee. Assists: M – Kaleb Shook. Saves: GC – Cedric Leke 5. Records: GC 4-3; M 4-8.

South Gibson 8, Peabody 0

Goals: SG – Ross Crenshaw 2, Cristobal Anasco 2, Kaleb McCauley, Matthew Minton, JC McKnight, Landon Brown. Assists: SG – Dillon Jackson, Winter Crenshaw, R. Crenshaw, Anasco. Records: SG 6-1; P 2-5.

Softball

South Gibson 3, South Side 1

S. Side 010 000 0 — 1 5 2 S. Gibson 000 003 X — 3 4 1

WP: Emmi Whittemore (11-2). LP: Cliff. HR: SG – Brooklyn Davidson (3). 2B: SG – Mary Teague. Leading hitters: SG – Cox 2-3. Records: SG 18-6 (3-0 12-3A).

West Carroll 5, Peabody 4

Peabody 003 000 1 — 4 7 4 W. Carroll 010 002 2 — 5 7 1

WP: Wilkey. LP: Ally Webb (0-8). HR: P – Briana Jordan (2). 2B: P – Ann Elliott, Jordan; WC – Hall, Holmes. Leading hitters: P – Elliott 2-4, Jordan 2-4; WC – Holmes 3-3, Wiley 2-4. Records: P 1-11.

Tennis

Boys

Huntingdon 7, Milan 0

Singles: Brady Townsend (H) def. Hunter Lawson 8-0; Jeb Atkinson (H) def. Brady Bell 8-1; Seth Ricketts (H) def. Carson Pruitt 8-2; Michael Byrd (H) def. Julian Sanders 8-2; Aden Hutcherson (H) def. Taylor Davis 8-6.

Doubles: Townsend/Atkinson (H) def. Lawson/Pruitt 8-5; Ricketts/Hutcherson (H) def. Bell/Sanders 8-6.

Girls

Milan 5, Huntingdon 2

Singles: Blair James (M) def. Jenna Magee 8-6; Lexie Stevens (H) def. Grace Pickard 8-2; Livy Henry (M) def. LG Parish 8-6; Autumn Jones (M) def. Laine Bales 8-2; Anniston Allen (M) def. Kailey Lord 8-1.

Doubles: Magee/Parish (H) def. James/Pickard 9-7; Allen/Jones (M) def. Stevens/Bales 8-4.