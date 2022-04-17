Top 7 games involving Gibson County teams during Week 6 of spring

Michael Odom is 23-6 (.793 percent) in picking spring sporting events. He went 4-1 last week.

Here are the top five games involving Gibson County area teams in Week 6:

SCHEDULE: Week 6 spring schedule for Gibson County area teams

South Side (16-7, 4-1 12-3A) at South Gibson (17-6, 2-0) Softball (5 p.m., Monday): The Lady Hornets can pretty much wrap up the No. 1 seed in the District 12-3A tournament with a win here. South Gibson won 5-4 in the War in the Dawg Pound semifinals and 7-3 at South Side. The Lady Hornets didn’t play last week, so the pitchers should be well rested.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

Bruceton (6-8, 3-1 12-1A) at West Carroll (8-7, 3-1) Baseball (6 p.m., Monday): After splitting the district series with Frank Hughes last week, this is a big series for the War Eagles. West Carroll won two of three games last week and the offense played well.

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll

South Side (15-7, 2-0 12-3A) at South Gibson (19-6, 1-0) Baseball (6:30 p.m., Monday): In the opening district series, South Side easily beat North Side and South Gibson beat Liberty in Game 1 20-0. So these two should be the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the District 12-3A tournament. This series will determine those seeds. Both teams played well in the Freed-Hardeman Tournament last week, so both teams are playing well.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

Milan (4-7, 2-1 12-A) at Peabody (2-4, 1-0) Soccer (5:30 p.m., Tuesday): This is a District 12-A game and a part of the Gibson County Cup. These two will meet in the District 12-A semifinals, and this game will determine who is the home team. Peabody is coming off its best offensive match with eight goals against Huntingdon, while Milan is coming off losses to Madison and McKenzie.

Odom’s Pick: Peabody

Union City (8-11, 1-3 12-2A) at Milan (13-8, 4-0) Baseball (6:30 p.m., Tuesday): The Bulldogs are No. 1 in the District 12-2A standings, one game ahead of Westview, and those two play next week. So if the Bulldogs want to stay ahead going into that series, Milan needs to sweep Union City. This will be Game 2 after the two play in Union City on Monday.

Odom’s Pick: Milan

Peabody (8-8) at Huntingdon (3-13) Baseball (6:30 p.m., Thursday): After going 0-2 last week, the Golden Tide will look to bounce back this week. The first three games this week are against Gibson County rivals that Peabody is favored to beat. Huntingdon is a young team with lots of freshmen in the starting lineup, but that doesn’t mean that Peabody can overlook them.

Odom’s Pick: Peabody

Westview (14-4) at South Gibson (17-6) Softball (5 p.m., Friday): This will be the fourth time that these two have played. South Gibson won 7-0 in Martin and then won 8-0 and 3-2 in the War in the Dawg Pound Tournament. Westview has some solid hitters and two good pitchers that will make this a good game.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson