Olive Jackson Murphree, 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 3, 2021.

She and her husband, Grover Crafton (aka “Jimmy”) Murphree were married in 1947. In 1958 she, Jimmy, and their three sons moved to Milan, Tenn. where she lived until 2016 when she moved to Nashville, Tenn. to be closer to family.

Mrs. Murphree was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Nora Davis Jackson; two brothers; five sisters; and her husband of 62 years.

She is survived by her sons and their wives, Richard (Gracie) of Nolensville, Tenn., Ronald (Penny) of Knoxville, Tenn., and Bruce (Jeanne) Murphree of Beaumont, Tex.; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A four-year starter on the Marionville, Mo. High School girls basketball team, Mrs. Murphree was an avid and knowledgeable sports fan, especially of University of Tennessee football. She and Jimmy loved fishing on Kentucky Lake and traveling. In addition to being an accomplished bridge player, she and Jimmy organized the Friday night Bingo games at the Milan VFW. She and her dear friend Peggy Chapman Bell loved ceramics and together operated a ceramics shop for several years.

A devout Episcopalian, Mrs. Murphree was a long-time member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Humboldt, Tenn.

A celebration of life service will be officiated by the Rev. Bill Burks at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church, 6 Esquire Lewis Road, Humboldt, TN.

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in her memory to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.