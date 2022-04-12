Mary Henrietta Jones Murphree was born December 15, 1925 in Hickman County, Tenn. to the late James A and Elizabeth Walker Jones.

She was predeceased by her husband, William M Murphree Jr.; her son, William M. (Bill) Murphree Ill; sisters, Martha Jones Baker and Elizabeth Jones Hayes; and sons-in-law, Danny T. Bates and Sidney L. Allen.

Mrs. Murphree is survived by daughters, Barbara Murphree Bates of Waverly, Tenn., and Betty Murphree Allen Langley (Gene) of Humboldt, Tenn.; daughter-in-law, Jan James Murphree of Franklin, Ky.; grandchildren, Heath T. Bates (Kara), Austin M. Bates (Kathy), W. Justin Allen (Tracy), Blake T. Allen (Heather), Katy Murphree Gides (John) and Jim Murphree; great-grandchildren, Logann, Kendall and Aubrey Jayne Bates, Hallie, Cade, Acie, Gage and Porter Allen; and several nieces and nephews.

Marietta, as she was known by her friends, was educated in Hickman County Schools, graduating from HCHS in 1944. She attended David Lipscomb College and graduated from Austin Peay State University in 1971. Mrs. Murphree taught first grade at East Elementary and retired from Centerville Elementary after 26 years of service. In 1992-93, she was recognized as Hickman County Teacher of the Year, grades K-4.

Mimi, as known by her grandchildren, attended hundreds of sporting events while following the careers of her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Murphree loved to travel, never shying away from an adventure.

In 1964, just three years after the passing of her young husband, she took her three children on the trip of a lifetime to New York City to the 1964 World’s Fair with a travel group from Nashville. Later she traveled to Europe, either with friends or by herself.

Mrs. Murphree was a talented pianist, water skier and an avid Vanderbilt Commodore fan. She remained the sole caretaker of the Murphree farm from 1972 when son, Bill, left for college until the tornado of 2008 destroyed the house and forced her to move. Mrs. Murphree was an integral member of the tight-knit Greys Bend community, spending many hours with the Harworth-Maddox-Murphree clan at frequent Greys Bend gatherings.

She was a member of Hickman County Retired Teachers, Delta Kappa Gamma, Hickman County Historical Society and the Centerville Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hickman County Historical Society, 201 East Public Square, Centerville TN 37033 or the Green Valley Farm Foundation (remembering the legacy of Buzz Maddox) 1116 Maddox Rd., Centerville, TN 37033.

Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Burial will be in the Centerville Cemetery with McDonald Funeral Home in charge.