Box scores from Gibson County area teams during Week 5 of spring sports

Week 5 of the high school spring season has started. Here are the box scores of games involving Gibson County area teams:

MONDAY

Baseball

West Carroll 8, Frank Hughes 5

W. Carroll 230 000 003 — 8 8 4 F. Hughes 002 030 000 — 5 8 5

WP: Parker McAfee (2-1). LP: Alex Ronchetti. 2B: WC – Jose Martinez, Briggs Easley, Jason Langston, Connor Kothe; FH – Carson Durbin. Leading hitters: WC – Langston 2-5, Martinez 3-5; FH – Konner Lineberry 2-5. Records: WC 7-6 (3-0 12-1A).

Frank Hughes 5, West Carroll 4

W. Carroll 100 020 1 — 4 5 4 F. Hughes 021 001 1 — 5 4 2

WP: Weston Lineberry. LP: Parker McAfee (2-2). Leading hitters: WC – McAfee 2-4, Nolan Grant 2-2. Records: WC 7-7 (3-1 12-1A).

Soccer

Milan 5, Augustine 1

Goals: M – Dawson Markgraf 2, Kaleb Shook, Luke Hardee, Matthew Richardson. Records: M 4-5.