| logout
Box scores from Gibson County area teams during Week 5 of spring sports
Week 5 of the high school spring season has started. Here are the box scores of games involving Gibson County area teams:
MONDAY
Baseball
West Carroll 8, Frank Hughes 5
|W. Carroll
|230
|000
|003
|—
|8 8 4
|F. Hughes
|002
|030
|000
|—
|5 8 5
WP: Parker McAfee (2-1). LP: Alex Ronchetti. 2B: WC – Jose Martinez, Briggs Easley, Jason Langston, Connor Kothe; FH – Carson Durbin. Leading hitters: WC – Langston 2-5, Martinez 3-5; FH – Konner Lineberry 2-5. Records: WC 7-6 (3-0 12-1A).
Frank Hughes 5, West Carroll 4
|W. Carroll
|100
|020
|1
|—
|4 5 4
|F. Hughes
|021
|001
|1
|—
|5 4 2
WP: Weston Lineberry. LP: Parker McAfee (2-2). Leading hitters: WC – McAfee 2-4, Nolan Grant 2-2. Records: WC 7-7 (3-1 12-1A).
Soccer
Milan 5, Augustine 1
Goals: M – Dawson Markgraf 2, Kaleb Shook, Luke Hardee, Matthew Richardson. Records: M 4-5.