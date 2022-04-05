Funeral services for Mrs. Marilyn “Janie” Fraley, 75, were held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 4, 2022 in the New Shiloh Methodist Church. Burial followed in Gibson County Memory Gardens. Visitation was Monday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Mrs. Fraley, a homemaker and member of Avondale Baptist Church, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Leon Fraley; and parents, Elmer and Kathryn Lane.

Mrs. Fraley is survived by four daughters, Linda Lashlee and Gena Simmons (Raymond) both of Humboldt, Tenn., Teresa Raines of Collierville, Tenn. and Michelle Cates of Alamo, Tenn.; two sons, Brian Fraley (Melissa) of Medina, Tenn. and David Fraley II (LaDonna) of Springfield, Mo.; a sister, Joanne Hall; 10 grandchildren, Morgan Wilson (Luke), Garrett Lashlee, Fraley Lashlee, Walker Fraley (Lyndi), Emily Fraley, Wyatt Raines, Jeri Breane Raines, Nathan Cates, Jodi Cates and Colin Fraley; and one great-granddaughter, Emersyn Cagle.