James Oteen Elliott, 89, died Monday, March 28. Services were Friday, April 1 at 3 p.m. at Bodkin Funeral Home with burial at Gibson County Memory Gardens. Visitation was Thursday 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday at 1 p.m. until service time.

Mr. Elliott was born September 26, 1932 to Leo and Geneva Elliott. He was the oldest of 11 children.

He owned and operated Elliott’s Music in downtown Milan with his wife Sheril since 1964. Sheril passed away in 2012. Mr. Elliott’s passion was his love for family and friends, and playing his guitar and singing. He loved going to country dances and eating at Hig’s and Clenney’s, where he always greeted everyone as he entered the building. He was loved by so many and was well known all over West Tennessee. He loved giving out guitar picks and loved the music industry larger than life. He was a icon in downtown Milan all of his life.

Mr. Elliott was a legacy and will always be remembered for his gentle, kind spirit and strumming his guitar and singing “You are My Sunshine” and he was truly that.

He was drafted into the Army during the Korean War in 1953. He attended Sitka Church of Christ.

Mr. Elliott is survived by two sons, Marty Elliott (Scarlet) and Andy Elliott, both of Milan, Tenn.; siblings: Larry Elliott, Aubrey Elliott and Beverly Elliott Carter; son-in-law, Cary Henson; grandchildren, Chris Crider (Terri), Dustin Hickerson, Carrie Beth Austin (Ryan), Jimmy Henson (Lauren), Bentley Goode, Tyler Jackson (Sydney), and Clay, Demi and Bob Elliott; great-grandchildren, Jack and Mary Margaret Crider, Journee McDaniel, Denton Elliott, Mason Parkerson, Cooper, Jordy and Marshall Jackson, Elsie and Charlie Henson, and Rowan Austin; and special friend, Geneva Davis.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Sheril Elliott; daughter, Teresa Henson; granddaughter, Christy Elliott; siblings: Gerald, Dean, Gary, Maxine, Carolyn, Euline and Dennis.

Pallbearers were Cary Henson, Chris Crider, Dustin Hickerson, Jimmy Henson, Clay Elliott and Bob Elliott.

Honorary pallbearers are Warren Burns and Allen McMinn.

Memorials may be sent to the Oteen Elliott Music Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 549, Milan, TN 38358.