Brady Owen Booker

Funeral services for Brady Booker were held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 in the sanctuary of Medina First United Methodist Church with Rev. Steven Fonville officiating. Burial followed in Centerville Cemetery.

Brady, age five, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, in Dickson, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Patty Booker.

Brady is survived by his parents, Brennan and Leslie (Smith) Booker; sister, Audrey Booker; paternal grandfather, Steve Booker; maternal grandparents, Tom and Helen Smith; uncles, Jason “Uncle J” Smith and Darren Booker; aunts, Alana Woomer and Shanna Wilbanks; and great-uncle and aunts, Johnny “UJ” and Lisa Simons, Billy and Linda Simons, and Anne Simons.

