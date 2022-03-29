Vyron “Mitch” Wells Mitchell

Vyron Wells Mitchell, 77, of Newbern, Tenn. died Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at his home in Newbern.

Mr. Mitchell was born November 7, 1944, in Paris, Tenn.

He was the son of the late Vyron W. Mitchell Sr. and the late Eunice Williams Mitchell.

Mr. Mitchell spent his life working in the newspaper industry starting out in a family-owned newspaper in Fulton, Ky. From there he worked at the Commercial Appeal and weekly newspapers in Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky. He owned the Dyer County Tennessean in Newbern for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Simpson Mitchell of Newbern; six children, Scott Wheeler of Walterboro, S.C., Michelle Mitchell of Sarasota, Fla., Jeffrey Mitchell, (Rhonda) of North Bend, Wash., Rebecca Cooley-Mitchell of Newbern, Michael Mitchell, (Bevy) of Corpus Christi, Tex., and Vyron W. Mitchell (Trey) III (Brandy), Murray Ky.; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, William (Rita) Mitchell of Shelbyville, Tenn. and John (Kathy) Mitchell of Baxley, Ga.; three sisters, Mary (Eddie) Prehm of Paris, Tenn., Becky Allen of McKenzie, Tenn. and Cindy (Kurt) Rodenberger of Knoxville, Tenn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Mitchell was preceded in death by two grandchildren, John Scott Wheeler and Molly Irene Mitchell.

A celebration of life service will be held later and announced by Johnson-Williams Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Newbern First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall Fund, P.O. Box 72, Newbern, TN 38059.

Online condolences may be made to the family at johnsonwilliamsfuneralhome.com.