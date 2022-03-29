Box scores from Gibson County area teams during Week 3 of spring sports
Week 3 of the high school spring season has started. Here are the box scores of games involving Gibson County area teams:
MONDAY
Baseball
Peabody 2, Middleton 1
|Middleton
|000
|100
|0
|—
|1 4 0
|Peabody
|000
|011
|X
|—
|2 9 0
WP: Eli Girard (1-1). LP: Massey. 2B: P – London Burkett, Orlandis Ivory. Leading hitters: P – Burkett 2-3, Ivory 2-3, Gunner Haney 2-3; M – Massey 2-3. Records: P 3-4 (1-0 14-1A).
Milan 12, Huntingdon 1
|Huntingdon
|000
|10X
|X
|—
|1 1 4
|Milan
|452
|XXX
|X
|—
|12 13 1
WP: Carter Milligan (1-0). LP: Blake Reeves. HR: M – Taylor Hill (1); H – Britt. 2B: M – Will Dobbs, Eli Belew, Easton Yates, Gabe Scott. Leading hitters: M – Dobbs 2-3, Belew 2-3, Yates 2-3, Scott 3-3. Records: 3-4 (1-0 12-2A).
Athens Bible (Ala.) 5, Gibson County 4
|Gibson Co.
|000
|022
|0
|—
|4 6 1
|Athens
|301
|100
|X
|—
|5 8 5
WP: Mooney. LP: Connor Hill. HR: AB – Sandy. 3B: AB – Miller. 2B: AB – Beck, Stockman. Leading hitters: AB – Stockman 2-4. Records: GC 6-3.
Halls 10, Humboldt 0
|Humboldt
|000
|0XX
|X
|—
|0 0 2
|Halls
|112
|6XX
|X
|—
|10 5 0
LP: Jaylen Dickey. Records: Hu 0-3 (0-1 14-1A).
Halls 19, Humboldt 2
|Halls
|469
|XXX
|X
|—
|19 6 1
|Humboldt
|011
|XXX
|X
|—
|2 4 4
LP: Dion Manley. 2B: Hu – Braxton Johnson, Adrian Mendoza. Leading hitters: Hu – Mike Jones 2-3. Records: Hu 0-4 (0-2 14-1A).
Softball
South Gibson 7, Westview 0
|S. Gibson
|100
|150
|0
|—
|7 8 3
|Westview
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 1 3
WP: Emmi Whitemore (5-2). 2B: SG – Mary Teague, Whittemore. Leading hitters: SG – Teague 2-3, Ryanne Baum 2-4. Records: SG 9-5.
Crockett County 16, Peabody 4
|Crockett Co.
|001
|403
|X
|—
|16 18 0
|Peabody
|201
|010
|X
|—
|4 7 1
WP: Humphries. LP: Kelton Bailey (1-1). HR: P – Briana Jordan (1). 3B: P – Goldsby. 2B: P – Sydney Smith; CC – White, Tibbs, Carter, Goldsby 2. Leading hitters: P – Smith 2-2, Ally Webb 2-3; CC – Goldsby 4-4, Haynes 3-5, Cole 2-5, Brusey 2-4, Lamb 2-3, Carter 3-4. Records: P 1-4.