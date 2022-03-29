Box scores from Gibson County area teams during Week 3 of spring sports

Week 3 of the high school spring season has started. Here are the box scores of games involving Gibson County area teams:

MONDAY

Baseball

Peabody 2, Middleton 1

Middleton 000 100 0 — 1 4 0 Peabody 000 011 X — 2 9 0

WP: Eli Girard (1-1). LP: Massey. 2B: P – London Burkett, Orlandis Ivory. Leading hitters: P – Burkett 2-3, Ivory 2-3, Gunner Haney 2-3; M – Massey 2-3. Records: P 3-4 (1-0 14-1A).

Milan 12, Huntingdon 1

Huntingdon 000 10X X — 1 1 4 Milan 452 XXX X — 12 13 1

WP: Carter Milligan (1-0). LP: Blake Reeves. HR: M – Taylor Hill (1); H – Britt. 2B: M – Will Dobbs, Eli Belew, Easton Yates, Gabe Scott. Leading hitters: M – Dobbs 2-3, Belew 2-3, Yates 2-3, Scott 3-3. Records: 3-4 (1-0 12-2A).

Athens Bible (Ala.) 5, Gibson County 4

Gibson Co. 000 022 0 — 4 6 1 Athens 301 100 X — 5 8 5

WP: Mooney. LP: Connor Hill. HR: AB – Sandy. 3B: AB – Miller. 2B: AB – Beck, Stockman. Leading hitters: AB – Stockman 2-4. Records: GC 6-3.

Halls 10, Humboldt 0

Humboldt 000 0XX X — 0 0 2 Halls 112 6XX X — 10 5 0

LP: Jaylen Dickey. Records: Hu 0-3 (0-1 14-1A).

Halls 19, Humboldt 2

Halls 469 XXX X — 19 6 1 Humboldt 011 XXX X — 2 4 4

LP: Dion Manley. 2B: Hu – Braxton Johnson, Adrian Mendoza. Leading hitters: Hu – Mike Jones 2-3. Records: Hu 0-4 (0-2 14-1A).

Softball

South Gibson 7, Westview 0

S. Gibson 100 150 0 — 7 8 3 Westview 000 000 0 — 0 1 3

WP: Emmi Whitemore (5-2). 2B: SG – Mary Teague, Whittemore. Leading hitters: SG – Teague 2-3, Ryanne Baum 2-4. Records: SG 9-5.

Crockett County 16, Peabody 4

Crockett Co. 001 403 X — 16 18 0 Peabody 201 010 X — 4 7 1

WP: Humphries. LP: Kelton Bailey (1-1). HR: P – Briana Jordan (1). 3B: P – Goldsby. 2B: P – Sydney Smith; CC – White, Tibbs, Carter, Goldsby 2. Leading hitters: P – Smith 2-2, Ally Webb 2-3; CC – Goldsby 4-4, Haynes 3-5, Cole 2-5, Brusey 2-4, Lamb 2-3, Carter 3-4. Records: P 1-4.