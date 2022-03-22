Services for Mrs. Maribelle Gwendolyn White Laster, 93, were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the graveside in Eldad Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday from 9 until 10:30 a.m. at Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home.

Mrs. Laster, a retiree, homemaker and member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Humboldt, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Milan General Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ray Laster; parents, William Ray and Essie Mae White; a sister, Ida Faye White Heglar; and a brother, Bill White.

Mrs. Laster is survived by two daughters, Sheila Laster Wall (David) and Shirley Laster Wilson; a son, Steve Laster (Sharon); six grandchildren, Paxton Wall, David “Bubba” Wall, Richie Wilson (Tammy), Wendy Wilson Watts (Eric), Hec Laster (Gina) and Josh Laster (Christy); 13 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Jude’s Hospital.