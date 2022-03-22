Celebration of life for Ms. Donna Williams Luckey was held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 12 p.m. in the sanctuary of Antioch Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Cooper officiating. Burial was held privately in Antioch Cemetery. Visitation with the family was held Saturday from 11 a.m. until service time.

Ms. Luckey, 72, was born January 10, 1950 in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Joe Luckey Jr. and Jothel Hudson Luckey. She passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Dogwood Pointe Assisted Living in Milan after a short illness.

She had many friends in her society Chi Omega and friends from Covington where she taught at Covington City Schools. Ms. Luckey retired from Humboldt City Schools. She was well-known for coaching basketball, softball and volleyball. She loved sports and was an avid UT Vols’ fan and especially following the Lady Vols due to her long time relationship with Pat Summit. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Ms. Luckey was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Sam Luckey.

She is survived by her sisters, Leigh Sanders and husband Steve, and Sara Meals and husband Phil; brother, Tim Luckey and wife Susan; four nieces; three nephews; and 19 great-nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Antioch Baptist Church Building Fund or American Diabetic Association.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.