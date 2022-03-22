Aircraft pilot airlifted after serious crash

by Danny Wade

An ultralight aircraft crashed at the Humboldt Municipal airport Sunday afternoon leaving the pilot seriously injured. According to reports, a motorized single-seat aircraft crashed on the airport grounds.

Humboldt Fire Department, Humboldt Police Department, Humboldt Area Rescue Squad and paramedics were on site working the accident around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The pilot, 73-year-old Raymond Gunn, was airlifted to the Med in Memphis by Vanderbilt LifeFlight, which has a medical helicopter hangar at the Humboldt airport. According to reports, Gunn suffered a broken back in two places. He was scheduled to have surgery Monday morning.

Officials working the scene said it is believed the ultralight had some type of equipment issue on take off. The aircraft’s parachute was deployed and got caught on the airport beacon light. The ultralight landed within a few yards from the beacon.

Humboldt Fire Chief Chester Owens said the FAA was investigating the accident.