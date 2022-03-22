 Skip to content

Aircraft pilot airlifted after serious crash

ULTRALIGHT AIRCRAFT – This ultralight aircraft piloted by Raymond Gunn crashed Sunday afternoon shortly after takeoff at the Humboldt Municipal Airport. (See page 11)

by Danny Wade

An ultralight aircraft crashed at the Humboldt Municipal airport Sunday afternoon leaving the pilot seriously injured. According to reports, a motorized single-seat aircraft crashed on the airport grounds.

EMERGENCY RESPONDERS – First responders from the Humboldt Fire Department, Humboldt Police Department, Humboldt Area Rescue Squad and Vanderbilt LifeFlight work the crash site where an ultralight aircraft went down. The pilot, Raymond Gunn, was airlifted to the Med in Memphis with serious back injuries.

Humboldt Fire Department, Humboldt Police Department, Humboldt Area Rescue Squad and paramedics were on site working the accident around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The pilot, 73-year-old Raymond Gunn, was airlifted to the Med in Memphis by Vanderbilt LifeFlight, which has a medical helicopter hangar at the Humboldt airport. According to reports, Gunn suffered a broken back in two places. He was scheduled to have surgery Monday morning.

Officials working the scene said it is believed the ultralight had some type of equipment issue on take off. The aircraft’s parachute was deployed and got caught on the airport beacon light. The ultralight landed within a few yards from the beacon.

Humboldt Fire Chief Chester Owens said the FAA was investigating the accident.

CRASH SITE – Yellow caution tape marks off the area where an ultralight aircraft crashed Sunday afternoon at Humboldt Municipal Airport. The pilot survived but has serious injuries.

BEACON COVERED – The beacon light at Humboldt Municipal Airport is draped with the parachute from an ultralight aircraft that crashed shortly after takeoff Sunday. FAA officials are working the accident.

