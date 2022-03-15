Samantha Ann Porter

Funeral services for Samantha Porter, 45, were held Saturday, March 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Medina Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Porter Family Cemetery in the Coxville community.

Ms. Porter passed away February 27, 2022 at her residence in Henderson, Tenn.

She was born May 26, 1976 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Humboldt, Tenn. to James Porter and Rachelle Durbin.

Ms. Porter was preceded in death by her brother, Jay Porter; her aunt, Linda Ellington; and her grandparents Marshall Porter and Maxine Walters.

She is survived by her father, James Porter; sister, Robin Porter Heishman; and cousins, Kayla Drasal, Joey Price, Derrick Rogers, Jason Davis and John Davis.