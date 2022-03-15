Martha Sells Barker

Funeral services for Mrs. Martha Barker were held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Dr. Greg McFadden officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt.

Mrs. Barker, 85, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at Milan General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Henderson, Tenn. to the late Dewey and Vera (Maness) Sells. Martha was retired from the Social Security Administration. She was a member of The Church at Sugar Creek where she previously taught children’s Sunday school.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 50 years, Wayne Graves Barker, who passed away in 2009.

Martha is survived by her son, Jerry Barker (Joyce); daughter, Karen Barker; grandchildren, Jessica Seward (Will), Jason Barker (Mary Elizabeth); great-grandchildren, Rebecca, William, and Laura Jean Seward; Colton Barker.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Church at Sugar Creek Building Fund, 3400 E. Mitchell St., Humboldt, TN 38343.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, TN.