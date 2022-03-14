Box scores from Gibson County area teams during Week 1 of spring sports
Week 1 of the high school spring season has started. Here are the box scores of games involving Gibson County area teams:
MONDAY
Baseball
Bradford 14, West Carroll 1
|Bradford
|300
|245
|X
|—
|14 9 3
|W. Carroll
|001
|000
|X
|—
|1 0 6
WP: Cason Sharp (1-0). LP: Seth Edwards (0-1). 2B: B – Koen Knott, Dylan Brauer, Ethan Richardson, Will Taylor. Leading hitters: B – Knott 2-4, Cole Cates 2-5. Records: B 1-0; WC 0-1.
Scotts Hill 9, Milan 5
|Scotts Hill
|540
|00X
|X
|—
|9 11 1
|Milan
|230
|00X
|X
|—
|5 5 0
WP: Patterson. LP: Jacob Sitton. HR: M – Carter Milligan (1). 2B: M – Taylor Hill; SH – Ripkin Clenny, Bailey, Crider. Leading hitters: M – Grayson Stuckey 2-3; SH – Carter 2-3, Bailey 2-3, Allard 3-3. Records: M 1-0.
McKenzie 7, Milan 5
|McKenzie
|201
|13X
|X
|—
|7 9 2
|Milan
|102
|02X
|X
|—
|5 6 2
WP: Jake McDaniel. LP: Adam Wright (0-1). HR: Mi – Carter Milligan (2). 2B: Mi – Taylor Hill, Milligan, Eli Belew; McK – McClearen, Birmingham. Leading hitters: Mi – Milligan 3-3, Hill 2-2; McK – McClearen 2-3, Anderson 2-2, Birmingham 2-3. Records: Mi 0-2.
Gleason 20, Humboldt 9
|Gleason
|344
|342
|X
|—
|20 15 1
|Humboldt
|340
|02X
|X
|—
|9 8 1
WP: Tallon Legens. Records: H 0-1.
Softball
South Gibson 10, Milan 0
|Milan
|000
|000
|X
|—
|0 0 3
|S. Gibson
|000
|424
|X
|—
|10 11 0
WP: Olivia Pickard (1-0). LP: Mary Ellen Montgomery (0-1). HR: SG – Jesse Stringer (1). 2B: SG – Hallie Allen 2, Sydney Scott. Leading hitters: SG – Gracie Mullins 3-3, Allen 4-4, Scott 2-4. Stringer 2-3. Records: SG 1-0; M 0-1.
Crockett County 13, Gibson County 10
|Gibson Co.
|000
|071
|2
|—
|10 11 4
|Crockett Co.
|440
|023
|X
|—
|13 15 1
WP: Haynes. LP: Emerson. 3B: CC – White 2. 2B: CC – Haynes; GC – Spillers 2, Porter. Leading hitters: CC – White 3-5, Goldsby 3-5, Foster 3-4; GC – Spillers 2-5, Turner 2-4, Prestinzi 2-2. Records: GC 1-0; CC 0-1.
Dresden 2, Peabody 0
|Dresden
|011
|000
|0
|—
|2 5 0
|Peabody
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 3 0
WP: Stafford. LP: Ally Webb. Records: TP 0-1.