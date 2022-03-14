 Skip to content

Box scores from Gibson County area teams during Week 1 of spring sports

Milan’s Jacob Sitton (18) pitches against Scotts Hill in the season opener on March 14, 2022.

Week 1 of the high school spring season has started. Here are the box scores of games involving Gibson County area teams:

MONDAY

Baseball

Bradford 14, West Carroll 1

Bradford 300 245 X 14  9   3
W. Carroll 001 000 X 1    0   6

WP: Cason Sharp (1-0). LP: Seth Edwards (0-1). 2B: B – Koen Knott, Dylan Brauer, Ethan Richardson, Will Taylor. Leading hitters: B – Knott 2-4, Cole Cates 2-5. Records: B 1-0; WC 0-1.

Scotts Hill 9, Milan 5

Scotts Hill 540 00X X 9   11  1
Milan 230 00X X 5   5   0

WP: Patterson. LP: Jacob Sitton. HR: M – Carter Milligan (1). 2B: M – Taylor Hill; SH – Ripkin Clenny, Bailey, Crider. Leading hitters: M – Grayson Stuckey 2-3; SH – Carter 2-3, Bailey 2-3, Allard 3-3. Records: M 1-0.

McKenzie 7, Milan 5

McKenzie 201 13X X 7   9   2
Milan 102 02X X 5   6   2

WP: Jake McDaniel. LP: Adam Wright (0-1). HR: Mi – Carter Milligan (2). 2B: Mi – Taylor Hill, Milligan, Eli Belew; McK – McClearen, Birmingham. Leading hitters: Mi – Milligan 3-3, Hill 2-2; McK – McClearen 2-3, Anderson 2-2, Birmingham 2-3. Records: Mi 0-2.

Gleason 20, Humboldt 9

Gleason 344 342 X 20  15  1
Humboldt 340 02X X 9   8   1

WP: Tallon Legens. Records: H 0-1.

Softball

South Gibson 10, Milan 0

Milan 000 000 X 0   0   3
S. Gibson 000 424 X 10  11  0

WP: Olivia Pickard (1-0). LP: Mary Ellen Montgomery (0-1). HR: SG – Jesse Stringer (1). 2B: SG – Hallie Allen 2, Sydney Scott. Leading hitters: SG – Gracie Mullins 3-3, Allen 4-4, Scott 2-4. Stringer 2-3. Records: SG 1-0; M 0-1.

Crockett County 13, Gibson County 10

Gibson Co. 000 071 2 10  11  4
Crockett Co. 440 023 X 13  15  1

WP: Haynes. LP: Emerson. 3B: CC – White 2. 2B: CC – Haynes; GC – Spillers 2, Porter. Leading hitters: CC – White 3-5, Goldsby 3-5, Foster 3-4; GC – Spillers 2-5, Turner 2-4, Prestinzi 2-2. Records: GC 1-0; CC 0-1.

Dresden 2, Peabody 0

Dresden 011 000 0 2   5   0
Peabody 000 000 0 0   3   0

WP: Stafford. LP: Ally Webb. Records: TP 0-1.

