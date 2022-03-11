TSSAA high school girls basketball state tournament roundup Day 4

The teams that will play for the Class 3A and Class 1A state championships will be decided on Friday. There are four West Tennessee teams playing.

Here are the results:

Class 3A

South Side 49, Page 46: After trailing by 13 with under a minute remaining in the first half, the Lady Hawks (24-2) put together a strong second half to come from behind and play for the program’s first state championship.

South Side junior Ti’Mia Lawson scored 16 of her game-high 20 points in the second half t hep aid the comeback.

The pressure defense that West Tennessee know is coming from the Lady Hawks played a key role in the semifinal win, as Page wore down in the second.

Lawson recorded a double-double with 13 rebounds to help South Side hold a plus-eight advantage in the rebounding category.

Albany Collins scored 17 points to go with four steals and four rebounds for South Side.