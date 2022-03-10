TSSAA high school girls basketball state tournament roundup Day 3

On Day 1 and Day 2, there were two West Tennessee teams that advanced to the state semifinals.

We are now to Day 3 of the girls basketball state tournament with three West Tennessee teams playing in the Class 1A quarterfinals. The Class 2A semifinals are also on the docket.

Class 1A

Dresden 50, Van Buren County 33: For the first time since 1927, Dresden (24-9) picked up a win at the state tournament. This is the first time the program has reached the semifinals.

The Lady Lions used a smothering defense in the second half to hold Van Buren County (20-11) to 14 points.

Paisley Pittman set the tone in the post with her game-high 21 points and 11 rebounds to record a double-double. Maggie Oliver and Lucy Curry scored 11 points each.

But feed the post, Dresden shot 41.9 percent from the field and sank 20-of-26 free throws.

Van Buren County was led by Riley Scoggins with 12 points, while Layla Bouldin added 10 points.

Dresden plays Wayne County in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Gleason 55, Clay County 39: The duo of Carrington Lifsey and Alayna Anderson put on a show as each scored 16 points to lead Gleason, who are back in the state tournament for the first time since winning it all in 2007.

Gleason (26-7) made a run in the first half, but Clay County (25-6) answered right back to close the Gleason lead to 27-24 at halftime.

But when Gleason made a run in the second half, Clay County didn’t have an answer. Gleason’s defense held Clay County to shooting 28.9 percent from the field (13-of-45) and 15.4 percent from 3-point range (2-of-13).

Tinsley Parkins scored 11 points to aid in the Gleason scoring. Abby Head led Clay County with nine points.

Gleason plays McKenzie in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Friday.

McKenzie 58, North Greene 44: The Lady Rebels (29-2) showed why they have been ranked as the No. 1 team in the state all season by advancing to the state semifinals for the first time.

The only other win by McKenzie in the state tournament was in 1960 to advance to the quarterfinals. The Lady Rebels beat Camp Creek 58-37, and Camp Creek is also located in Greene County like North Greene.

The McKenzie defensive pressure gave the Lady Huskies (25-13) problems, and the Lady Rebels were able to build a 20-point lead in the second half.

Briley Auvenshine recorded a double-double for McKenzie with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Dani Dyer added 13 points.

North Greene’s Shelby Davenport scored a team-high 14 points.

Class 2A

Westview (30-2) vs. Alcoa (24-12): 6 p.m. tip