TSSAA high school girls basketball state tournament roundup Day 1, 2

During Day 1 and 2 of the TSSAA girls basketball state tournament, 7 West Tennessee teams played. Here is what happened involving local teams:

Class 2A

York Institute 53, Gibson County 50: After leading 43-27 going into the final quarter, Gibson County was outscored 16-7 in the final eight minutes to fall in quarterfinals.

York Institute (27-6) will play Gatlinburg-Pittman (28-9) in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The duo of Madison and Micah Hart helped Gibson County take a nine-point lead with one minute remaining in the third quarter.

But York Institute countered with a sister duo of its own in Gabrielle and Makenna Beaty. Makenna scored a team-high 15 points, while going 9-of-10 from the free throw line, while Gabrielle added 12 points, while going 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

Gibson County scored one field goal in the fourth quarter as the Lady Dragons continually got the free throw line to take the lead. Gibson County ends the season at 30-6.

Westview (29-2) vs. Riverside (19-12): 2:45 p.m. tip

Gatlinburg-Pittman 68, vs. Scotts Hill 32: The Lady Lions (22-8) had a tough go in their first state tournament appearance since 2011.

Gatlinburg-Pittman outscored Scotts Hill 23-6 in the first quarter, and the Lady Lions just couldn’t get back in the game.

The Lady Highlanders shot 56 percent in the first half on the way to scoring 40 points and leading by 27 points at halftime (49-13).

Scotts Hill shot better in the second half, but the mercy rule still went into effect in the fourth quarter.

Leah Stinnett led Gatlinburg-Pittman with 20 points, while Maddy Newman added 12 points. Scotts Hill was led by Heather Bartholomew with nine points.

Class 3A

Page (30-3) vs. Dyer County (24-7): 4:30 p.m. tip

South Side (22-2) vs. Greeneville (27-8): 6 p.m. tip

Creek Wood (29-4) vs. Fayette-Ware (23-6): 11:30 a.m. tip on Wednesday