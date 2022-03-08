Michael Lynn Hill

Memorial services for Mr. Mike Hill were held at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022 in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Kenny Perry officiating.

Mr. Hill, 63, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Humboldt, Tenn. on August 14, 1958.

Mr. Hill was an electrician for Delta Electrical in Jackson, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Harris Hill; his soul mate, Brenda Hill; and son, Brian Jones.

Mr. Hill is survived by his son, Daniel Jones and wife Jenna; sister, Betty Entrekin and husband Bill, Rita Morgan; uncle, Donald Harris; grandchildren, Taylor, Mason, Peyton and Bryan Jones.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.