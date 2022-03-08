James R. “Boots” McKnight

Funeral services for Mr. James R. “Boots” McKnight, 88, were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Gibson County Memory Gardens. Visitation was Tuesday from 12 p.m. until service time.

Mr. McKnight passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Born and raised in Gibson County, Mr. McKnight loved farming. He was a dairyman for around 70 years. He testified before Congress as a dairyman. He retired from the dairy business in 1996. In 1958, at the age of 25, he was named the Jaycees Outstanding Farmer. He was a board member of the Production Credit Association for 20 years, served two terms on the board of Gibson Farmers Cooperative, served as a Gibson County commissioner for 17 years and was an active member of the Humboldt Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Maybelle McKnight; a brother, Mallard McKnight; and a sister, Ruby Mae McCaig.

Mr. McKnight is survived by his wife, Toye Ann McKnight; two sons, Richard Lee McKnight and wife Cathy of Humboldt, Tenn., and Randy Holmes McKnight and wife Lisa of Bartlett, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Kimberly Anne McKnight Heath of Bartlett, and Christopher Lee McKnight and wife Nely of Humboldt; and one great-grandson, Dylan Kai Heath of Bartlett.

Pallbearers to serve will be Pat Moore, Brandon Moore, Jason Moore, Hedrick Shoaf, Ricky Chandler and Kaleb Dinwiddie.