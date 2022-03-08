Billy Joe Smith

Memorial services for Mr. Billy Smith were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Smith officiating.

Mr. Smith, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Bailey Park Community Living Center in Humboldt, Tenn.

He was born in Gibson County to the late Willie and Lola Wallace Smith.

Mr. Smith was well known from Sherry’s Dandy Bakery in Milan, Tenn. where he was a baker for more that 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Dorothy Ray and Linda Jarvis.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 15 years, Ann King Smith; son, Chris Smith and wife Tami; daughter, Kathie Johnson and husband Gary; sister, Judy Lacey; step-son, Brad McCoy and wife Tonya; grandchildren, Caleb Smith and wife Bailey, Joey Smith and wife Katherine, Aaron Smith and wife Kaleigh, Melissa James and husband David, Erik Johnson and wife Jeannie; and great-grandchildren, Lucy, Luca, and Adalynn Smith, Noah and Hannah James, Lucas Garcia, Ethan Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.