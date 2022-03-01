Samuel Joseph Luckey III

Graveside services for Samuel Joseph Luckey III will be held Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., March 2, 2022 at Antioch Baptist Church. He was 68 years old.

Mr. Luckey passed away after a short illness at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Jothel Luckey. Mr. Luckey is survived by three sisters Leigh Sanders (Steve), Sara Meals (Phil), and Donna Luckey; one brother, Tim Luckey (Susan); three nephews; and four nieces; and numerous great nephews and nieces.

He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Humboldt. Mr. Luckey was formerly employed by Humboldt Express, Able Carthage and Tennessee Consolidated Warehouse as a truck driver.

His favorite time of the year was the week of the Strawberry Festival. Since he lived on Main Street, he always enjoyed friends stopping by and visiting on the front porch. His porch and yard were always full for the parade, and he always had refreshments inside for anyone who wanted something.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina.