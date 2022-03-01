Roger Reeves

Mr. Roger Reeves passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was born in Humboldt, Tenn. on January 21, 1953 to the late William Robert Reeves and Roberta Young Reeves.

Mr. Reeves was employed with Tube City IMS as a crane operator where he enjoyed a career of 38 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially watching his grandson actively participate with the South Gibson County Shooting Sport Team.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 47 years, Cathy Ann McGill Reeves; and brother, Wayne Reeves.

Mr. Reeves is survived by his daughter, Stacy Forsythe and husband Ryan; grandson, who was his pride and joy, Kade Forsythe; very special friend, Judy Kail; and sister, Debbie Bolton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.