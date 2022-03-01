Kenneth Dwayne Bolton

Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth Bolton were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Morris officiating. Burial followed in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Bells, Tenn.

Mr. Bolton, 69, passed away peacefully with his family on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at his home.

He was born in Crockett County, Tenn. to the late Collon Harold Bolton and Ella Ruth McGehee Bolton.

Mr. Bolton was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Harold D. Bolton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Deborah Reeves Bolton; son, Rob Bolton and wife Andrea; daughter, Becky Ellis and husband Kyle; sister, Charlotte Dozier and husband John of Nashville, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Joyce Bolton of Memphis, Tenn.; grandchildren, Sydney and Riley Bolton, Katie and Brooke Ellis; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

Those honoring Kenneth as pallbearers were Chip Miller, Shane Steele, Kenny Kendrick, Alex Smith, David Jordan and Dana Stepps.

Honorary pallbearers were Mike Yates, Jim Buford, Paul Replogle and Jim Conway.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Avalon Hospice.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.