Carrie Robinson

Graveside services for Mrs. Carrie Neal Robinson were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Moore Cemetery, 1027 Windy City Rd, Humboldt, Tenn. with Gary McFarland officiating.

Mrs. Robinson, 91, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022 at Bailey Park Community Living Center in Humboldt.

She was born December 14, 1930 in Selmer, Tenn. to the late Nick and Hazel Wolfe.

Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 49 years, Norman Robinson; brothers, Wayne, Gene and Kenneth Wolfe; and sisters, Dean Allen and Christene Brisentine.

She is survived by her sons, Kevin Robinson, and Gary Robinson and wife Donna; daughter, Cathy Wiles; grandson, Jason Wiles and wife Kathey; granddaughters, Amber Kuykendall and husband Tim, and Angela Fultz and husband Richie; great-granddaughters, Alyvia Fultz, Emily Turner, Elizabeth Wiles and Amy Wiles; many nieces, nephews, and friends at the Humboldt Senior Citizen Center and Avondale Baptist Church.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.