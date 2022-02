Haywood boys, Gleason girls re-enter West Tennessee high school basketball rankings

Only the best of the best seem to be still alive in the postseason. Region semifinals will take center stage early in the week before region championships in the middle of the week, and then the week wraps up with girls sectionals on Saturday.

Two teams won big this week, jumping back into the rankings. Gleason girls beat Greenfield to earn a spot in the Region 7-1A title game and Class 1A sectionals, while Haywood is into the Region 7-3A semifinals.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. South Side (21-2): Results: Beat North Side, Hardin County. This week: Tuesday vs. South Gibson in Region 6-3A semifinals. Last week: No. 1.

2. Middleton (23-2): Results: Beat Peabody, Gleason. This week: Monday vs. JCM in Region 7-1A semifinals. Last week: No. 2.

3. Fayette-Ware (23-6): Results: Beat Millington, Wooddale. This week: Tuesday vs. Ridgeway in Region 8-3A semifinals. Last week: No. 3.

4. Henry County (21-2): Results: Beat Springfield; Lost to Kenwood. This week: Tuesday vs. Clarksville in Region 7-4A semifinals. Last week: No. 4.

5. Peabody (21-8): Results: Beat Greenfield; Lost to Middleton. This week: Monday vs. Bradford in Region 7-1A semifinals. Last week: No. 6.

6. West Carroll (20-3): Results: Beat Big Sandy. This week: Tuesday vs Houston County in Region 6-1A semifinals. Last week: No. 7.

7. Bolivar (19-8): Results: Beat Scotts Hill, MLK Prep. This week: Tuesday vs. Memphis Business in Region 7-2A semifinals. Last week: 9.

8. North Side (17-7): Results: Beat McNairy Central; Lost to South Side. This week: Tuesday vs. Lexington in Region 6-3A semifinals. Last week: No. 10.

9. Milan (20-7): Results: Beat Westview, Hickman County. This week: Tuesday vs. Union City in Region 6-2A semifinals. Last week: No. 11.

10. Haywood (18-10): Results: Beat Ripley, Obion County. This week: Tuesday vs. Crockett County in Region 7-3A semifinals. Last week: Not ranked.

11. Camden (22-5): Results: Lost to Gibson County. This week: Season complete. Last week: No. 5.

12. Sacred Heart (20-6): Results: Lost to Concord Christian. This week: Season complete. Last week: No. 8.

Dropped out: Dyersburg (20-8).

On the bubble: Bradford (18-10); Lexington (18-10); Scotts Hill (20-6); South Gibson (18-13).

Girls

1. Westview (26-2): Results: Beat Hickman County. This week: Monday vs. Huntingdon in Region 6-2A semifinals. Last week: No. 1.

2. McKenzie (25-2): Results: Beat Clarksburg. This week: Monday vs. McEwen in Region 6-1A semifinals. Last week: No. 2.

3. South Side (19-2): Results: Beat Lexington. This week: Monday vs. McNairy Central in Region 6-3A semifinals. Last week: No. 3.

4. Gibson County (27-4): Results: Beat Camden. This week: Monday vs. East Hickman. Last week: No. 4.

5. TCA (25-4): Results: Beat Boyd Buchanan, Providence Christian. This week: Friday vs. Webb School-Bell Buckle in Division II-A state semifinals. Last week: No. 5.

6. South Gibson (22-7): Results: Beat Chester County. This week: Monday vs. Hardin County in Region 6-3A semifinals. Last week: No. 7.

7. Crockett County (19-7): Results: Beat Dyer County, Haywood. This week: Monday vs. Obion County in Region 7-3A semifinals. Last week: No. 12.

8. Dyer County (22-7): Results: Beat Ripley; Lost to Crockett County. This week: Monday vs. Covington in Region 7-3A semifinals. Last week: No. 6.

9. Fayette-Ware (20-6): Results: Beat Millington, Kirby. This week: Monday vs. Raleigh Egypt in Region 8-3A semifinals. Last week: No. 11.

10. Fayette Academy (22-7): Results: Lost to Nashville Christian. This week: Season complete. Last week: No. 8.

11. McNairy Central (19-7): Results: Beat North Side; Lost to Hardin County. This week: Monday vs. South Side in Region 6-3A semifinals. Last week: No. 10.

12. Gleason (23-7): Results: Beat Bradford, JCM, Greenfield. This week: Tuesday vs. Dresden in Region 7-1A championship; Saturday in Class 1A sectionals. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Greenfield (19-9).

On the bubble: Covington (23-8); Dresden (21-8); Hardin County (17-7); Henry County (21-9); Scotts Hill (18-8)