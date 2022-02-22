Richard Neil Ervin

Funeral services for Mr. Neil Ervin were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Rev. Steven Fonville and Rev. Garry Martin officiating. Burial followed in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Mr. Ervin, 71, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was born in Henderson, Tenn. to the late Richard Virgil Ervin and Carra Nell McBride Ervin. Mr. Ervin was a veteran of the Army National Guard. He retired from P&G in Jackson and was also retired from Averitt Express.

Mr. Ervin is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Bridger Ervin; daughters, Tracy Collins and Amy Mosier (Ryan); brothers, Noel Ervin (Denise) and Stan Ervin (Kay); grandchildren, Ally Collins Nadler (Kyle), Abby Collins Smith (Justin), Allyn McBryde, Chase Collins, Zach Mosier and Sidney Mosier.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.