Pamela Jean King

Memorial services for Mrs. Pam King will be held 5 p.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Riddle officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Mrs. King, 58, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at NHC in Milan, Tenn.

She was born in Glendive, Mont. on June 3, 1963.

Mrs. King was an employee of Jackson Pride Commercial and Residential Cleaning. She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church in Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Dale, Rick and Tim Hajek.

Mrs. King is survived by her husband of 34 years, Slim King; daughter, Crystal King; son, Matthew King; parents, Jim and Jane Lange Hajek; siblings, Patti Jo Magruder, Ellen Oak, Terri Lynn Lemoine, Ronnie Hajek and Lynn Becker; longtime special friends, Kim and Tommy Duncan; fluffy companion, Hannah.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.