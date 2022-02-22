Herman Thomas Lewis

Funeral services for Mr. Herman Thomas Lewis, 82, were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 in the Church at Sugar Creek in Humboldt. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday from 12 p.m. until service time at the church.

Mr. Lewis, a banker and member of the Church at Sugar Creek, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 at AHC Nursing and Rehab in Humboldt.

He began in the banking business in 1965 and later became an auditor for the State of Tennessee Department of Banking. Mr. Lewis later worked for the Bank of Halls as an auditor until retirement. He enjoyed working in the yard and watching his grandchildren play sports along with attending Union University basketball games.

Mr. Lewis was preceded in death by his parents, Jeff and Mattie Bell Lewis; a daughter, Jennifer Leigh Lewis; and a brother, David Lewis.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Jane Fuchs Lewis; a daughter, Ginger Lynn Hayman of Medina, Tenn.; and three grandchildren, Haley, Grant and Greyson Hayman.