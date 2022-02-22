Donna Kay Tatum

Funeral services for Mrs. Donna Tatum were held at 12 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 at Gospel Tabernacle with Pastor Osker Seiber, Thomas Davis, Rev. Barry Bowie and Rev. Julie Cross officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt with Rev. Brad Bowie officiating.

Mrs. Tatum (65), a loving wife, mother, Ma’am Maw, daughter, sister and friend, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was born in Detroit, Mich. to Franklin Delano Webb and Nancy Ellen (Milam) Webb.

Mrs. Tatum was preceded in death by her father, Pastor Frank Webb.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Edward Tatum; her mother, Nancy Webb; four children, Thomas E. Davis III, Rachel Bowie (Brad), Haley Crowley (Kevin) and Mark Tatum (Alisa); nine grandchildren, Bethney Bowie Davis (Shawn), Emma Bowie, Aiden Bowie, Danica Crowley, Skylar Applegate, Cayden Cates, Aleaha Tatum, Josiah Bowie and Isaiah Tatum; and eight siblings, Dale Duncan (Craig), Joel Webb (Mary), Sammy Webb (Rosemary), Carol Luckey (Pat), Elizabeth Ross (Barry), Monica Stoots, Rhonda Griffin (James) and Melinda Moore (Heath).

Mrs. Tatum was a longtime business owner of Tatum’s Tax Team in Humboldt. She will be remembered for her generous heart, and her effortless and abounding love. She had a personality that could not be contained. It was contagious, fun and magnetic.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.