Lloyd Wayne Moore

Funeral services for Mr. Lloyd Moore were held 2 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Gospel Tabernacle with Pastor Osker Seiber and Bro. George McMinn officiating. Burial followed in White Rose Cemetery.

Mr. Moore, 78, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was born on July 22, 1943 in Enville, Tenn. to the late R. L. and Ava Nell (Tacker) Moore.

Mr. Moore was a graduate of Medina High School, class of 1962, where he excelled in sports. He went on to further his education and graduated from trade school with a machinist diploma. Mr. Moore was employed by Century Electric in Humboldt, Tenn. for 15 years and then was with Consolidated Aluminum in Jackson, Tenn. for approximately 30 years before retirement.

He spent years coaching youth sports in baseball, basketball and football. Mr. Moore was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors. In his retirement years he could be found supporting his kids in their adventures, supporting the grandkids in all their activities, and gardening. He loved telling stories to people, socializing with friends, and never meeting a stranger.

Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Kevin White Moore.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce (White) Moore; children, Wayne Moore and wife Susie, Heath Moore and wife Melinda, and Brandon Moore and wife Beth; grandchildren, Austin Moore, Dustin Moore, Anna Caroline Moore, Miles Moore, Tyler Doyle, and Jessica Parsley and husband Austin; and sister, Kayron McClain.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.