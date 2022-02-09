High school basketball box scores from Gibson County teams in Week 12

Here are the box scores from Week 12 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:

TUESDAY

Boys

Peabody 91, Middleton 73

Middleton 19 22 19 13 — 73 Peabody 24 17 19 31 — 91

Middleton (73) — Monkevio Phinnessee 23, RJ Robinson 21, Telvin Polk 14, Warren 7, Joy 8.

Peabody (91) — Jason Hunt 31, DeMarkus Kee 19, Derek Kee 15, Malik Ganaway 23, DeHann 1, Bonds 2.

3-pointers: M – Phinnessee 4, Joy 2, Robinson 2, Polk 2, Warren; P – Hunt 5, DeM. Kee 2, Der. Kee. Records: M 18-2 (7-1); P 19-6 (8-1).

Milan 67, Huntingdon 37

Milan 16 21 20 10 — 67 Huntingdon 5 11 9 12 — 37

Milan (67) — Jodarius Robinson 12, Gabe Scott 16, Arnold 9, Yates 2, Jones 1, Tharpe 5, Pruitt 3, Lumpkin 7, Todd 4, Westbrooks 7, Spain 1.

Huntingdon (37) — Jeb Atkinson 10, Bartholomew 5, Irvine 2, Ramsey 3, Bryant 2, Smith 6, Smother 3, Kelley 3, Pearson 2, Lewis 1.

3-pointers: M – Arnold 2, Scott 4, Pruitt, Westbrooks; H – Kelley, Atkinson 3, Bartholomew. Records: M 15-7 (6-2); H 8-16 (0-7).

Gibson County 59, Westview 55

Gibson Co. 13 6 19 21 — 59 Westview 19 10 18 8 — 55

Gibson County (59) –AT Elliott 11, Matthew Reynolds 12, Ethan Turner 17, Nolan 6, Leke 2, Lannom 9, Crandall 2.

Westview (55) — Cade Spaulding 18, Houston Baker 20, McGuffin 2, Anderson 3, Harris 6, Hamilton 3, Pearson 2, Daniels 1.

3-pointers: GC – Elliott 3, Nolan, Reynolds 2, Lannom 3, Turner; W – Spaulding 6, Baker 3. Records: GC 11-11 (3-4); W 10-10 (4-2).

South Gibson 77, Liberty 60

S. Gibson 16 19 20 22 — 77 Liberty 8 8 17 27 — 60

South Gibson (77) — Makell Melton 23, Camden Lockett 13, Ryland Giles 10, Cianciolo 2, Clouse 4, Clark 9, Robbins 2, Brantley 7, Dowdy 7.

Liberty (60) — Lavar Burns 19, Kennan Robinson 14, Reggie Walker 12, Greer 6, Jennings 4, Napier-Smith 7.

3-pointers: SG – Lockett, Melton 3, Giles 2; L – Napier-Smith, Walker 4. Records: SG 16-10 (3-3); L 3-15 (0-6).

Girls

Peabody 54, Middleton 40

Middleton 8 12 9 11 — 40 Peabody 14 16 12 12 — 54

Middleton (40) — Janiya Woody 14, Brankayle Mason 10, Mitchell 8, Talley 6, Harry 2.

Peabody (54) — Ny’Asia Luten 10, Makayla Skinner 13, Travia Brooks 15, Johnson 2, Ma. Cliff 4, Mo. Cliff 2, Ross 5.

3-pointers: M – Mason 3; P – Luten, Skinner. Records: P 11-12 (8-0); M 2-13 (1-6).

West Carroll 76, Bruceton 28

Bruceton 11 4 7 6 — 28 West Carroll 23 25 19 9 — 76

Bruceton (28) — Hampton 4, Williams 5, Garrison 3, Woodley 2, Burton 3, Foster 3, Maness 1, Olds 1, Hessebfler 6.

West Carroll (76) — Mia Jones 15, Octavia Jones 15, Kelsey Holmes 12, Erin Norman 10, Butler 8, Radar 3, Thompson 2, S. Jones 2, Bosley 3, Thomas 2, Metcalf 2.

3-pointers: B – Burton, Foster, Williams, Garrison; WC – Radar, M. Jones 3, O. Jones 5, Bosley, Holmes 4. Records: WC 12-10 (8-0); B 3-20 (1-6).

Huntingdon 74, Milan 39

Milan 12 9 11 8 — 39 Huntingdon 25 19 22 9 — 74

Milan (39) — Kaidence Morton 12, Williamson 7, Phinnessee 7, Gonzales 1, Currie 6, Hyde 1, Curry 5.

Huntingdon (74) — Sydney Anderson 13, Lilly Kee 12, Lia Fuller 11, Byars 3, Kelley 6, A. Singleton 7, Rich 4, Stokes 3, S. Singleton 9, Smith 6.

3-pointers: H – S. Singleton, Anderson 4, Kelley 2. Records: M 1-18 (0-6); H 13-11 (2-5).

Westview 62, Gibson County 40

Gibson Co. 9 10 7 14 — 40 Westview 12 19 13 18 — 62

Gibson County (40) — Micah Hart 22, Madison Hart 16, Cantrell 2.

Westview (62) — Jada Harrison 21, McCall Sims 15, Jillian Brigance 11, Sheffield 2, Simpson 9, Barr 4.

3-pointers: GC – ; W – Sims 3, Brigance 3, Simpson 3. Records: W 21-2 (6-0); GC 24-3 (5-2).

MONDAY

Boys

Peabody 78, Humboldt 64

Humboldt 13 14 15 22 — 64 Peabody 20 17 24 17 — 78

Humboldt (64) — Keaton Johnson 15, Kylan Johnson 14, Taylor 8, J. Agnew 2, Wedley 7, I Agnew 6, Moore 6, Shivers 6.

Peabody (78) — Jason Hunt 28, DeMarkus Kee 18, Derek Kee 15, Malik Ganaway 13, Williams 2, DeHaan 4.

3-pointers: H – Taylor 2, Ke. Johnson, Ky. Johnson 2, Wedley; P – DeM. Kee, Hunt 2. Records: P 18-6 (7-1); H 8-17 (3-5).

West Carroll 53, Bradford 51

Bradford 10 7 17 17 — 51 West Carroll 10 16 14 13 — 53

Bradford (51) — Cameron Oglesby 19, Bryce Arnold 14, Street 6, Sharp 6, Taylor 2, Siddell 4.

West Carroll (53) — Jalen Anglin 23, Andrew Huff 18, Adkins 3, Moon 5, Clark 4.

3-pointers: B – Street 2, Oglesby 3, Sharp 2; WC – Anglin 2, Moon. Records: WC 15-3; B 13-10.

Girls

Peabody 41, Humboldt 28

Humboldt 7 14 2 5 — 28 Peabody 7 11 7 16 — 41

Humboldt (28) — Teiona Wedley 11, Patterson 9, Davis 4, Austin 4.

Peabody (41) — Travia Brooks 14, Jamya Cater 12, Johnson 3, Luten 8, Skinner 2, Ross 2.

3-pointers: H – Wedley; P – Johnson, Luten, Carter 3. Records: P 10-12 (7-0); H 8-15 (4-4).

Bradford 71, West Carroll 34

Bradford 16 24 20 11 — 71 West Carroll 8 13 9 4 — 34

Bradford (71) — Sarah Bane 17, Macy Johnstone 10, Rebecca Walter 28, Rowell 1, Bratton 2, Thomas 9, Wood 2, Dunn 2.

West Carroll (34) — Mia Jones 20, Radar 3, Thompson 1, Parker 4, Norman 6.

3-pointers: B – Bane 2, Johnstone 3, Thomas; WC – Norman, Jones 4, Radar. Records: B 15-8; WC 11-10.