High school basketball box scores from Gibson County teams in Week 12
Here are the box scores from Week 12 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:
TUESDAY
Boys
Peabody 91, Middleton 73
|Middleton
|19
|22
|19
|13
|—
|73
|Peabody
|24
|17
|19
|31
|—
|91
Middleton (73) — Monkevio Phinnessee 23, RJ Robinson 21, Telvin Polk 14, Warren 7, Joy 8.
Peabody (91) — Jason Hunt 31, DeMarkus Kee 19, Derek Kee 15, Malik Ganaway 23, DeHann 1, Bonds 2.
3-pointers: M – Phinnessee 4, Joy 2, Robinson 2, Polk 2, Warren; P – Hunt 5, DeM. Kee 2, Der. Kee. Records: M 18-2 (7-1); P 19-6 (8-1).
Milan 67, Huntingdon 37
|Milan
|16
|21
|20
|10
|—
|67
|Huntingdon
|5
|11
|9
|12
|—
|37
Milan (67) — Jodarius Robinson 12, Gabe Scott 16, Arnold 9, Yates 2, Jones 1, Tharpe 5, Pruitt 3, Lumpkin 7, Todd 4, Westbrooks 7, Spain 1.
Huntingdon (37) — Jeb Atkinson 10, Bartholomew 5, Irvine 2, Ramsey 3, Bryant 2, Smith 6, Smother 3, Kelley 3, Pearson 2, Lewis 1.
3-pointers: M – Arnold 2, Scott 4, Pruitt, Westbrooks; H – Kelley, Atkinson 3, Bartholomew. Records: M 15-7 (6-2); H 8-16 (0-7).
Gibson County 59, Westview 55
|Gibson Co.
|13
|6
|19
|21
|—
|59
|Westview
|19
|10
|18
|8
|—
|55
Gibson County (59) –AT Elliott 11, Matthew Reynolds 12, Ethan Turner 17, Nolan 6, Leke 2, Lannom 9, Crandall 2.
Westview (55) — Cade Spaulding 18, Houston Baker 20, McGuffin 2, Anderson 3, Harris 6, Hamilton 3, Pearson 2, Daniels 1.
3-pointers: GC – Elliott 3, Nolan, Reynolds 2, Lannom 3, Turner; W – Spaulding 6, Baker 3. Records: GC 11-11 (3-4); W 10-10 (4-2).
South Gibson 77, Liberty 60
|S. Gibson
|16
|19
|20
|22
|—
|77
|Liberty
|8
|8
|17
|27
|—
|60
South Gibson (77) — Makell Melton 23, Camden Lockett 13, Ryland Giles 10, Cianciolo 2, Clouse 4, Clark 9, Robbins 2, Brantley 7, Dowdy 7.
Liberty (60) — Lavar Burns 19, Kennan Robinson 14, Reggie Walker 12, Greer 6, Jennings 4, Napier-Smith 7.
3-pointers: SG – Lockett, Melton 3, Giles 2; L – Napier-Smith, Walker 4. Records: SG 16-10 (3-3); L 3-15 (0-6).
Girls
Peabody 54, Middleton 40
|Middleton
|8
|12
|9
|11
|—
|40
|Peabody
|14
|16
|12
|12
|—
|54
Middleton (40) — Janiya Woody 14, Brankayle Mason 10, Mitchell 8, Talley 6, Harry 2.
Peabody (54) — Ny’Asia Luten 10, Makayla Skinner 13, Travia Brooks 15, Johnson 2, Ma. Cliff 4, Mo. Cliff 2, Ross 5.
3-pointers: M – Mason 3; P – Luten, Skinner. Records: P 11-12 (8-0); M 2-13 (1-6).
West Carroll 76, Bruceton 28
|Bruceton
|11
|4
|7
|6
|—
|28
|West Carroll
|23
|25
|19
|9
|—
|76
Bruceton (28) — Hampton 4, Williams 5, Garrison 3, Woodley 2, Burton 3, Foster 3, Maness 1, Olds 1, Hessebfler 6.
West Carroll (76) — Mia Jones 15, Octavia Jones 15, Kelsey Holmes 12, Erin Norman 10, Butler 8, Radar 3, Thompson 2, S. Jones 2, Bosley 3, Thomas 2, Metcalf 2.
3-pointers: B – Burton, Foster, Williams, Garrison; WC – Radar, M. Jones 3, O. Jones 5, Bosley, Holmes 4. Records: WC 12-10 (8-0); B 3-20 (1-6).
Huntingdon 74, Milan 39
|Milan
|12
|9
|11
|8
|—
|39
|Huntingdon
|25
|19
|22
|9
|—
|74
Milan (39) — Kaidence Morton 12, Williamson 7, Phinnessee 7, Gonzales 1, Currie 6, Hyde 1, Curry 5.
Huntingdon (74) — Sydney Anderson 13, Lilly Kee 12, Lia Fuller 11, Byars 3, Kelley 6, A. Singleton 7, Rich 4, Stokes 3, S. Singleton 9, Smith 6.
3-pointers: H – S. Singleton, Anderson 4, Kelley 2. Records: M 1-18 (0-6); H 13-11 (2-5).
Westview 62, Gibson County 40
|Gibson Co.
|9
|10
|7
|14
|—
|40
|Westview
|12
|19
|13
|18
|—
|62
Gibson County (40) — Micah Hart 22, Madison Hart 16, Cantrell 2.
Westview (62) — Jada Harrison 21, McCall Sims 15, Jillian Brigance 11, Sheffield 2, Simpson 9, Barr 4.
3-pointers: GC – ; W – Sims 3, Brigance 3, Simpson 3. Records: W 21-2 (6-0); GC 24-3 (5-2).
MONDAY
Boys
Peabody 78, Humboldt 64
|Humboldt
|13
|14
|15
|22
|—
|64
|Peabody
|20
|17
|24
|17
|—
|78
Humboldt (64) — Keaton Johnson 15, Kylan Johnson 14, Taylor 8, J. Agnew 2, Wedley 7, I Agnew 6, Moore 6, Shivers 6.
Peabody (78) — Jason Hunt 28, DeMarkus Kee 18, Derek Kee 15, Malik Ganaway 13, Williams 2, DeHaan 4.
3-pointers: H – Taylor 2, Ke. Johnson, Ky. Johnson 2, Wedley; P – DeM. Kee, Hunt 2. Records: P 18-6 (7-1); H 8-17 (3-5).
West Carroll 53, Bradford 51
|Bradford
|10
|7
|17
|17
|—
|51
|West Carroll
|10
|16
|14
|13
|—
|53
Bradford (51) — Cameron Oglesby 19, Bryce Arnold 14, Street 6, Sharp 6, Taylor 2, Siddell 4.
West Carroll (53) — Jalen Anglin 23, Andrew Huff 18, Adkins 3, Moon 5, Clark 4.
3-pointers: B – Street 2, Oglesby 3, Sharp 2; WC – Anglin 2, Moon. Records: WC 15-3; B 13-10.
Girls
Peabody 41, Humboldt 28
|Humboldt
|7
|14
|2
|5
|—
|28
|Peabody
|7
|11
|7
|16
|—
|41
Humboldt (28) — Teiona Wedley 11, Patterson 9, Davis 4, Austin 4.
Peabody (41) — Travia Brooks 14, Jamya Cater 12, Johnson 3, Luten 8, Skinner 2, Ross 2.
3-pointers: H – Wedley; P – Johnson, Luten, Carter 3. Records: P 10-12 (7-0); H 8-15 (4-4).
Bradford 71, West Carroll 34
|Bradford
|16
|24
|20
|11
|—
|71
|West Carroll
|8
|13
|9
|4
|—
|34
Bradford (71) — Sarah Bane 17, Macy Johnstone 10, Rebecca Walter 28, Rowell 1, Bratton 2, Thomas 9, Wood 2, Dunn 2.
West Carroll (34) — Mia Jones 20, Radar 3, Thompson 1, Parker 4, Norman 6.
3-pointers: B – Bane 2, Johnstone 3, Thomas; WC – Norman, Jones 4, Radar. Records: B 15-8; WC 11-10.