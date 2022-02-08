Charles Bradley Coleman

Funeral services for Mr. Bradley Coleman were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Latham’s Chapel Baptist Church with Bro. Tommy Stutts officiating. Burial followed in Latham’s Chapel Cemetery.

Mr. Coleman, 90, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was born in Gibson County to the late Frank and Emma Elizabeth (Cook) Coleman. Mr. Coleman was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Hazelwood Farms where he managed the dairy farm. He served as song leader and deacon at Howse Baptist Church. Mr. Coleman was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved hunting, especially birds, rabbits, and coons.

Mr. Coleman was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 69 years, Elizabeth Laverne (Cotton) Coleman; sons, Jimmy Devon Coleman and infant Jackie Ray Coleman; and brother, Virgil Coleman.

He is survived by his sons, Jerry Lynn Coleman and wife Donna, Johnny Charles Coleman, and Jeffrey Alan Coleman and wife Joyce; grandchildren, Amanda Houston, Monica Brasfield and husband Dallas, Kelly Waldron and husband Kyle, Deanna Coleman, Jimmy Lee Coleman, and Jeremy Richard Coleman; great-grandchildren, Hailey Leyhue, Layla Houston, Anna Waldron and Amelia Coleman.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina.